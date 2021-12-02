Actor Sean Astin Attends Phoenix Area Fundraisers This Weekend | Featured Articles

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV / CBS 5) –Actor Sean Astin, who played Mikey in “The Goonies,” comes here to Valley for a special screening of the cult classic this weekend.

He has dedicated his life to carrying on the legacy of his late mother, Patty Duke, who fought to destigmatize her bipolar diagnosis and be a strong advocate for mental health awareness. Astin found an outlet in running and became obsessed.

“It’s a very pure experience,” Astin said.

“Arizona, where you are, is one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen on Earth. I mean, this valley, this base in these mountains where you can see the mountains lining the horizon, there there’s just something about it that restores you to your original state, ”Astin said.

He says there’s no better way to clear your mind and focus.

“It’s the way you breathe, the way your body works, the way your brain health works,” Astin said.

He runs 1st for himself, 2nd for his family and 3rd for you. Astin came up with the idea about ten years ago, while running the LA Marathon. He took to Twitter, using social media to dedicate his run to soliciting specific dreams and wishes from strangers.

“I just said, ‘I’m going to run in this marathon for anyone or whatever you want me to run for. Just the hashtag Run3rd, and I’m going to print them out on a little piece of paper and roll them up like the manuscripts. from the Dead Sea and put them in my pocket and literally, physically, take your dreams with me on my run, ”Astin said.

The response was immediate and overwhelming.

“It was like, ‘Please run for my son; he’s in Iraq. Please run for my grandfather; he’s on dialysis. Please run for my chichi dog! Astin explained.

And just like that RUN3RD Alliance took off, inspiring after-school running clubs for kids across the country. Mindy Przeor started the program at Zaharis Elementary School in Mesa.

“We started with 15 to 20 kids, then the next year it grew to 20 kids, then the next year to about 40 kids, then 60 kids. And all of a sudden we had something great! Said Przeor.

The 10-week program encourages children to put screens down and develop a healthy habit. It culminates with a 5K bringing families and community together to celebrate

“I see children entering this program, underestimating what they are capable of. And they come out of it fully empowered, knowing that nothing is impossible,” said Przeor.

Astin says that while we can’t eliminate technology, we can teach children and families to be intentional about setting aside more time for themselves to focus on their mental and physical well-being.

“Parents. We’ve lost the moral authority to despise our kids because they’re built into their phones when you watch their use, you know, the use and our use is basically the same,” Astin said. .

It hosts a special screening of ‘The Goonies’ Friday night in Chandler. There is a charity golf tournament Saturday. And you can join him for watch a documentary on children’s mental health and technology, followed by Q&A with Parents and Professionals Sunday in Tempe.

All of these fundraisers will help RUN3RD Alliance grow to start more after-school running clubs for kids.