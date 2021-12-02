Mid-century masterpiece built for Hollywood star listed in Los Angeles for $ 27 million







A Mid-Century Modern Los Angeles trophy house built for a Hollywood starlet in the 1950s and painstakingly restored over the past four years is fresh on the market with a price tag of $ 27 million. Designed by eminent London architect Rex Lotery, who is on the Beverly Hills Master Architects List, the house Trousdale Estates was built for French actress Corinne Calvet. She allegedly sued actress Zsa Zsa Gabor in 1952 for $ 1 million, accusing her of slander after Gabor was quoted as saying Calvet was not French but an English cockney.

I think in Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world, it’s always nice to have a rich history on a property, said listing agent Mick Partridge of Partridge Estates Group at Hilton & Hyland. I really think the Rexs name is at the forefront of this. And Corinne Calvet [having] lived there obviously adds a sense of Hollywood pedigree. When the house was foreclosed in 2017, it was full of rough stones and shag rugs, past listing pictures show. The sweat equity involved in the four-year project was important, Mr Partridge said. Amy neusinger



The owner extended the right wing, now the master suite, and excavated and went underground, and in doing so, nearly doubled the home’s original footprint to 8,800 square feet, Mr. Partridge. This basement houses a temperature-controlled 1,500-bottle wine cellar and a screening room. Elsewhere in the lowered house, there are glass walls, wood accents, eight bathrooms and six bedrooms, of which the master suite is particularly noteworthy, according to Mr Partridge. There’s also a zero-edge pool, a three-car carport without a garage door to stay true to the era, and hand-poured terrazzo flooring, hallmark of mid-century design. Amy neusinger



There is also a library, which was originally the main bedroom of the house. With the recessed lights, the wood-burning fireplace and the landscaping with the floor-to-ceiling windows, [its] pretty impressive, Mr Partridge said. The lush green landscaping was part of the property’s facelift. That whole hill in the back, it was hideous when he bought it and he planted it all, Mr Partridge said. He really wanted the new owner to have that sense of escape. He wanted it to be lush and green. The owner is listed on the books as a limited liability company, which recouped the gap in 2017 for $ 5.7 million, according to PropertyShark. Anthony barcelo



I think traditional mid-century homes are difficult to live with just because they look good but aren’t necessarily comfortable for modern living, Mr Partridge said. This home, he added, offers the best of both worlds, with provenance to appeal to a mid-century enthusiast as well as the amenities needed for a contemporary lifestyle.



