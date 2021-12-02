Entertainment
These Bollywood stars bridge the gap between East and West: La Tribune India
When Indian actors star in Hollywood projects it is a proud moment for all of us. The gaps are finally closing and we’ll soon see many of our desi stars making waves in Hollywood. Collaboration between East and West has a lot to offer in the world of cinema. Take a look at the actors who are about to embark on their Hollywood journey …
Foundation Stone: Kubbra Sait
Kubbra Sait is set to star in Apple TV Foundation’s international original mega-series, based on a series of novels by Isaac Asimov. The series was created by David S Goyer and Josh Friedman and Kubbra stars as Phara Keaen, a great hunter from the planet Anacreon.
The first step: Alia bhatt
While there is no official announcement yet, we do learn that Alia Bhatt has signed with William Morris Endeavor, the same agency that represents Gal Gadot and Charlize Theron, to name a few. Critically acclaimed and commercially acclaimed, we can’t wait to see the Millennial star begin her journey to Hollywood.
Everything for eccentricity: Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala is reportedly seen alongside Sikander Kher as she joins the cast of Monkey Man. Speaking of the same, the actress said, “What attracted me to the project was its collaborative spirit, a young and rather quirky approach to the story and most definitely the people involved. I really enjoyed my character’s tender dilemmas; they were as glamorous as they were sad.
Snooping in the United States: Hrithik Roshan
Our Greek god is set to make his debut in an American spy thriller. All set to star, the news sparked a lot of curiosity and excitement among her fans. It’s only a matter of time before the star turns the world green over her number and dance moves.
True vocation: Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty, who made her international debut in the British film Don’t Stop Dreaming, is now preparing for her American film debut. Apparently, the actor will be seen in a movie called Call Center. It’s an action movie that will see Suniel in the lead role of a Sikh cop.
The man is him: Sikandar Kher
Sikandar Kher is set to star in Dev Patel’s first film, Monkey Man. The actor is known to play unusual characters, so it will be really interesting to see what the actor has to offer in this project.
In the big leagues: Dhanush
South Indian film superstar Dhanush will soon be seen in The Gray Man. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is an action thriller based on Mark Greaney’s first novel. He would also be played by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and star Dhanush as the head of one of the teams that searches for independent assassin and former CIA agent Court Gentry.
I went there, I did this!
Huma Qureshi: Actress Maharani has appeared in none other than famed Hollywood director Zack Snyder’s Zombies-based action thriller called Army of the Dead. It was released on Netflix this year in May.
Priyanka Chopra: She debuted in a Hollywood series with Quantico and then there was no turning back. The actress quickly played the villain in the 2017 film Baywatch which had Zac Afrron and The Rock as the main characters. She even produced a Hollywood project, The White Tiger in which she starred. She has two upcoming projects, a movie called The Matrix Resurrections which will be released on December 22, and a miniseries called Citadel. Shruti Haasan: Set in Jason Bourne’s universe, Shruti Haasan’s Hollywood debut was in Treadstone, available on Amazon Prime Video, where she played Nira Patel, a woman from Delhi.
Ali Fazal: An actor who appeared in 2008 in the American-Indian comedy The Other End of the Line, before laying a solid foundation in Bollywood with Fukrey, Ali has come a long way. And films like Oscar-nominated Furious 7, Victoria and Abdul would be nothing but stardust for his much-anticipated film career. He will be seen in a leading role in Death On The Nile.
—TNS
