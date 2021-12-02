Omicron has Hollywood on Hold – The Hollywood Reporter

Just like the global film industry thought it was coming out of the pandemic, omicron could bring them back.

On November 26, the World Health Organization, led by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that the risk posed by the new, highly mutated variant of COVID-19, first discovered in southern Africa, was “very high”. Days later, more than 40 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Australia, imposed travel restrictions on people coming from southern African countries, including Africa. South, Botswana and Zimbabwe. The variant has since been detected in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong and Israel, as well as a case in the United States.

The news couldn’t come at a worse time for the global film industry, which, after two years of shutdowns, theater closings and box office collapse, had finally started to recover. “What’s unfortunate about Omicron is that October was the first month we’re incredibly close to average box office returns before the pandemic,” said Rob Mitchell, box office analyst at Gower Street, based in London. The strong performance of No time to die, Dune and Venom: let there be carnage, along with a resurgent Chinese theater market, mean that October’s global box office was only 7% lower than the three-year average for the month of 2017 to 2019.

The fear is that Omicron’s new headline series will scare away moviegoers, giving them yet another reason to stay home. For now, Hollywood studios are on hold, waiting to see how well current vaccines protect against the new variant before making decisions about their release schedules. If Omicron proves to be both virulent and vaccine resistant, the impact could be felt throughout the industry, but theaters and movie theaters will likely be on the front lines.

“Producers have gone through the first three waves of COVID and know what to do to get things done,” notes a veteran producer, highlighting the security protocols implemented at the start of the pandemic which, for the most part, have allowed the studios and independents to continue making films even during the wave of infections this fall caused by the Delta variant.

“Rapid tests are widely available, so production facilities can test anyone every day, making transmission quite unlikely. I really don’t see a big impact in the short term, ”notes Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter. “But if it turns out that Omicron is more deadly than you think and we’re more defenseless, that will become a problem.”

A bigger and more immediate problem is the vacation versions. This year’s box office hopes rest on the shoulders of one film: Sony lead role Tom Holland Spider-Man: No Path Home, which will be released in mid-December. The mast “could win the biggest opening of the year, [and] consumer demand seems pretty good at the moment, ”notes Eric Handler, analyst at MKM Partners. “This film will then be followed by The king’s man, Matrix resurrections and Sing 2, all of which should have a decent appeal. Hollywood cannot afford a major disruption at this time given the relatively large budgets these films carry.

As Sony’s marketing campaign is in full swing, there are no signs yet that the studio is planning to change. Spider Man‘s because of Omicron. “I certainly don’t mean to suggest something like ‘Oh, old hat, we’ve got it,’” says a senior executive at a rival studio. “I have all my fingers and all my toes crossed so that [Omicron] does not mean another round of stops.

But the situation outside the United States could force the hand of the studios. In what worryingly resembles conditions around the same time last year, countries in Europe are imposing new restrictions and lockdowns in a bid to stem this fourth wave of infections (most involving the Delta variant) .

Austria’s national lockdown began on November 22, with the closure of cinemas, restaurants and other public places. On November 24, the Slovak government declared a state of emergency and nationwide curfews. On November 28, the Netherlands imposed a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on most businesses, including theaters. Germany, Italy, France and Spain are all considering similar measures. A day later, South Korea, which is battling a similar wave of infections, said it was suspending plans to further ease COVID-19 restrictions amid rising hospitalization rates and concerns regarding Omicron. Korea lifted restrictions on movie theater opening hours in early November, but cinemas in that country are still struggling with consumer restraint to return to public places. Major multiplex chains CJ CGV and Lotte Cinema have run ‘vaccine pass’ cinemas for fully immunized moviegoers, where patrons can sit side-by-side and eat concessions during screenings (otherwise social distancing rules continue to apply. apply, limiting capacity).

“Each studio probably has its own international calculation: how many countries can we lose and still be able to have a theatrical release? Mitchell said. “Losing Austria and the Netherlands probably doesn’t matter. But if you add Germany, France, maybe UK, the math may change.

The worst-case scenario would be a revival of fall 2020, when movie theater closings and box office slumps in several territories led studios to postpone or cancel upcoming tents, triggering a negative feedback loop. Mitchell highlights MGM’s October 2020 decision to delay release of already suspended Bond No time to die within another year. The move directly led operator Cineworld to shut down – claiming that without such pillars the film business was ‘unsustainable’ – and sparked a wave of other delays in major releases, including that of Sony. . Ghostbusters: the afterlife and Unexplored, Disney Cruel and Universal Bullfinch, with Tom Hanks, the latter eventually landing on the Apple TV + streamer.

As it has done throughout the pandemic, the Chinese market could play an oversized role in studios’ calculations. The fact that the direction of Keanu Reeves Matrix resurrections and Spider-Man: No Path Home both approved for release in China could tip the scales in favor of the planned deployment, with a staggered arc, or postponement, for smaller territories.

Even if theaters avoid the worst-case scenario, hopes are fading that October’s box office hike will continue through the end of the year. Gower estimates global box office receipts, as of Nov. 27, to be around $ 18.4 billion, 65% higher than figures at this point last year, but 51% lower than the three-fold average years before the pandemic (from 2017 to 2019). Cinema closings in some territories and concerns about further closures have already led Gower to adjust his end-of-year prognosis for the global box office downward to $ 21.6 billion (his mid-estimate. October) to $ 21 billion. The box office in 2019, before the pandemic, was $ 42.5 billion.

Alex Ritman and Patrick Brzeski contributed reporting.

