Entertainment
‘Moving’ Has Multiple Meanings in Latest Maryville College Theater Production | Entertainment
The way Maryville College senior Brittany Barthelmess sees it, moving both the staging of the play on campus that takes place this weekend and the act of moving from one home to another can mean a lot of things. .
On the surface, there is boredom: personal effects, carefully wrapped and wrapped in boxes marked kitchen or bathroom, loaded into vehicles and driven to their new destination. However, Moving / moving has metaphysical elements that she hopes to highlight in the three-act, 75-minute production written by Sean M. McCord.
Personally, I am a person who thinks about life on a larger scale. I’m the kind of person who will go to a place and think, Wow, I wonder who has been here, or who will be here? Barthelmess, who will graduate from theater studies next year, recently told the Daily Times. I constantly think of things like that, and this piece has a lot of them. He talks about how things move in all aspects of your life, moving from place to place, and the impact these things have on you.
These places and the people we meet have meaning, and you don’t know how people are going to be a part of your life when you first meet them. In this piece, he’s talking about how we move forward in life and how our choices affect us as people, but it’s also about going through the stages of your life, as well as going through the stages of your life. ‘a relationship. There are a lot of movements going on.
This is something Barthelmess is intimately familiar with. She grew up in Connecticut, lived in St. Louis for eight years, and eventually moved to New Hampshire.
Along the way, she inherited the love of performance and musical theater from her parents, both of whom performed and made sure their daughter knew the tunes of Broadway shows.
We were doing skits over Christmas, with me and my siblings putting on shows, dancing and playing for the neighbors, she said. We’ve always been a performance family, but I didn’t really get into anything legitimate until I was 9 and my first community theater show, and from there I continued to do it.
In high school, she dabbled in directing for the first time, reprising a senior production known as Icebreaker that involved songs, dancing, and interactive games, as well as a role for everyone in her. senior year. This experience paved the way for her decision to direct a play as part of her major theater studies project. She came to Maryville College to begin her sophomore year, drawn to the institution’s theater program and American Sign Language and Deaf Studies, another area of interest that became her minor.
Ever since I came here in second grade, I’ve just fallen in love with it, she said. The people are so welcoming, and I love that they have assistant professors, because these are people who do that in their real life and take three months to come here and teach us. I enjoy working with and learning from them, and because all of our shows are student-led with guidance from the teachers, we gain experience in all aspects of the show.
Moving fell on her radar when she reached out to her high school drama teacher, who took a set of script requests from Barthelmess, a small, family-friendly cast with adult themes at Hollins University Playwrights Lab. Ten lab participants sent their scripts to Barthelmess, and Moving, she said, was the one who spoke to her heart. It was lightning-quick prep, the first acting reading was on November 1, she said, and the set was set in a week, but McCord was there to provide any comments and suggestions. throughout the process, she added.
Working with Sean has been great, as he’s been willing to make changes and modifications to suit our needs, but it’s also a very personal piece for him, as Paul, one of the two main characters, is very similar to where it was at one time. point in her life, she said. I think the best plays are written from personal experience, and it’s just the perfect play.
There are funny moments; there are the dramatic argument scenes; there are the intimate scenes. There are sweet little moments and tough moments, and really, I think it’s a dramatic comedy that has a bit of everything, but also has these larger themes that make you think about what they mean and how people impact you.
Steve Wildsmith was editor and writer for The Daily Times for almost 17 years and continues to work as a freelance on entertainment-related topics, local performances, and East Tennessee artists. Contact him at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailytimes.com/entertainment/moving-has-multiple-meanings-in-latest-maryville-college-theatre-production/article_11f5b930-1ebc-590d-99f9-7d8669161e14.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]