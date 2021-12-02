When Kim Kardashian wanted to work in a Bollywood film and chose Salman Khan over Shah Rukh Khan





Many Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Huma Qureshi and others have left their mark in the Hollywood film industry. Even Hollywood stars like Sylvester Stallone, Ben Kingsley and others have appeared in Hindi films. Read also – Will Salman Khan come to the aid of Jacqueline Fernandez in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar affair? Actress in turmoil after kissing photo with con artist surfaces But, don’t you think it would be great to watch Kim Kardashian in a Bollywood movie? Well, there was a time when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wanted to work in a Hindi movie. Also Read – “British Indian Actress” Alia Bhatt, “Unadulterated Love” Shehnaaz Gill & More: Here’s What Urban Dictionary Says About These TOP Celebrities In a 2011 Times Of India report, Kim Sheeraz Hasan’s close friend quoted, “Kim Kardashian is very interested in making a Bollywood film. In the past 12 months she has been approached by Bollywood producers. who want her to do a dance number. We thought that was a great idea. She asked me for names that she could debut with, and there can’t be anyone but Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan . Also Read – Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra once again shows his possessive side as Tejasswi Prakash discusses strategies with Nishant Bhat But, Kim’s first choice was the Dabangg Khan. Sheeraz further stated, “She said I wanted to work with both, but I would like to work with Salman first. A movie with Salman Khan and Kim Kardashian would have been great, but you wonder why we haven’t seen them together in a movie yet. Kim is best known for her projects like Kim Kardashian Superstar (pornographic film), the TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. She also made headlines for her personal life. Earlier this year, she split from Kanye West and now there is strong information that she is dating Pete Davidson. Meanwhile, Salman Bhai has been busy promoting his film Antim: The Final Truth. The film received a decent box office response looking at the current pandemic situation. He will then be seen in films like Tiger 3, Bhaijaan and Kick 2. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

