Why isn’t Samantha in the “Sex and the City” reboot?

Everyone’s sartorial guru Carrie Bradshaw is set to make her long-awaited return to our TVs on December 9, thanks to HBO Max. The Sex and the City reboot, aptly titled And Just Like That, will feature reintroductions from best friends Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and that’s it. .

Whether you are a fan or not, you have probably seen pictures of the famous Sex and the City quartet, which consists of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte. and Samantha (Kim Cattrall). But for reasons that remain a mystery to many fans, Samantha Jones will not be making an appearance in And Just Like That …

If you’re stuck conspiring to find out why Samantha won’t be making her return to the series, feel free to join the club of hundreds of other fans asking the same question.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the set of “And Just Like That …” James Devaney / GC Images

What happened to Kim Cattrall?

Cattrall has been open to the media about her tumultuous relationship with Parker. For years there was speculation about fights between the two co-stars, but as rumors circulated and became more abundant, it became less clear what it was really about.

According to She, the feud started in 2004 for money: while Parker was promoted to executive producer on the series, raising her salary to $ 300,000, Cattrall also demanded a higher salary. Apparently this caused tension between her and Parker, Nixon and Davis.

In 2009, the New York Post reported that Parker and Cattrall were no longer speaking during the filming of “Sex and the City 2. ” But, in May 2010, Cattrall share that this was not necessarily the case: the press should put women in these boxes, rather than showing them as the film portrays them: working together and being powerful. Things just have to be explosive for no other reason than for the imagination of people, she said.

In 2017, after the production of “Sex and the City 3” was would have lit green by Warner Bros. Studios, Cattrall declined to participate unless the studio proceeded with the development of other projects in which she was involved, prompting the production of “SATC3“ to be canceled. But, Cattrall shared a refutation via Twitter shortly after: Woke 2a @MailOnline (poop emoji) storm! The only REQUIREMENT I ever made was that I didn’t want to make a 3rd movie … and that was in 2016.

Shortly after, in a maintenance with Piers Morgan, Cattrall claimed the co-stars had never been friends and, when asked about Parker in particular, said she thought Parker could have been nicer.

But, at the Tribeca Film Festival 2018, Sarah Jessica Parker said of Cattrall, I just want to remind everyone that there is no catfight. I have always held Kim’s work in high regard and always grateful for her contributions.

And finally, in 2019, Cattrall declared that being a part of Sex and the City was a blessing in many ways, but after the second movie, the Shed had had enough, which is why it left the franchise.

In January 2021, and just as was confirmed for HBO Max, which Parker, Nixon, and Davis all teased on their social media. A comment under Parkers’ post was Glad to see you again, but Kim / Samantha will be missed. Parker replied: We will too. We loved him so much. X.

What happened to Samantha?

Aside from blazing questions from fans asking why Cattrall refused to make a return to the franchise, fans couldn’t help but wonder how do they write Samantha off the show?

Will they say Carrie and Samantha fell out? Is Samantha going to move? Or, the most intense theory of all: Did Samantha the? After all, season six of the show followed Samantha’s experience with breast cancer, so nothing is ruled out.

Twitter user @ShelleyACook written on July 7th: I don’t know if my heart can take Samantha’s death in the Sex And The City And Just Like That reboot. I don’t know what they’re doing with his character, but I just need to say if that’s the script it might hurt me. I love it.

Fortunately for Shelley and many other anxious fans, there are rumors that they sent Samantha to London, where she is thriving on her own, according to Daily mail.

And, in an interview with TVLine, Casey Bloys, Head of Content for HBO Max, also cleared up some confusion and confirmed that the famous quartet will become a threesome instead of a falling out between the Three Ladies and Samantha. Just like in real life, people come into your life, people leave, Bloys told TVLine. Friendships fade and new friendships begin. So I think this is all very indicative of the real stages, the real stages of life. Seems familiar? (Attn: The aforementioned ongoing feud between Cattrall and Parker.)

TODAY has not received a response from HBO Max for comment when asked about the Cattralls character’s future on the show.

You can attend the And Just Like That series premiere on HBO Max on December 9.