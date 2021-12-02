Marvel actor celebrates villainous ‘Hawkeye’ debut at Disneyland

When The Walt Disney Company obtained the rights to daredevil Netflix characters last year, Marvel fans wondered when these fan favorites would debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related: Daredevil Star Quips The Actor In Leaked Photo Looks Better

Before Wilson Fisk made his MCU debut, daredevil Actor Vincent D’Onofrio posted a selfie at Disneyland Park that Marvel fans say confirms the actor’s return to the Marvel Universe:

Related: Marvel Pres. Kevin Feige would have been livid, embarrassed by Black Widow

Although the legendary Marvel actor did not include a caption in his Main Street, USA selfie, which he captured at Disneyland Park in California, every Marvel fan on Twitter came across as it happened that D’Onofrio shared a photo of himself in front of a Christmas tree when Kingpin made his first appearance in the most recent Hawk Eye episode on Disney +.

Related: Train Named After Black Panther Star, Chadwick Boseman

Fans are confident that the hand that reached out to Maya Lopez / Echo in the latest episode of Hawk Eye was the pivot. There is no hiding this iconic laugh.

In response to Vincent D’Onofrio’s mysterious Tweet, one Marvel fan wrote:

I love the deep tease you did here Mr. Disneyland> Disney> Disney plus> Hawkeye



I love the deep tease you did here Mr. Disneyland> Disney> Disney more> Hawkeye> – Mix (@iammikedup) December 1, 2021

Related: Tobey Maguire Spider-Man spotted on No Way Home Poster

Another fan wrote:

Hmm… Christmas themed photo, then you are in Hawkeye

Hmm… Christmas themed photo, then you are in Hawkeye – Mark (Bleach SZN) (@Mark_Himself_) December 1, 2021

Related: Benedict Cumberbatch Refused To Talk To Another Marvel Star On Netflix Set

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Grows With Multiverse Adventures In Loki, Spider-Man: No Path Home (2021), and more.

Every Marvel fan has a character they are hoping to see in the MCU soon, but everyone can agree that Wilson Fisk / Kingpin tops the list.

Related: Nick Fury returns in Fury Files on Disney +

Wilson Fisk, terrifying Hell’s Kitchen antagonist in critically acclaimed film daredevil series on Netflix, is a fan favorite Marvel character. The short-lived series featured many iconic characters, including Charlie Cox’s Daredevil (which is said to appear in Spider-Man: No Path Home), but is expected to expand into the MCU soon.

Safer Hawk Eye

In the midst of a mad dash in Marvel’s New York City, self-proclaimed “Grestest Archer of the World” Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) finds herself in a world of trouble when she stumbles upon a black market deal and steals the outfit. revered Ronan.

here is a official summary:

Former avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: to reunite with his family for Christmas. Possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the party spirit.

Safer Spider-Man: No Path Home

In No way home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) and the Villain with great power Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus in a multiverse adventure.

Related: Marvels Secret Invasion Cast List Teases Big Name MCU Cameos

The Marvel Universe becomes much more than Marvel Characters / Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord / Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) ), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) .

Related: Chloe Zhao Isn’t Officially Making Any Star Wars Movies, Fans Rejoice

The Marvel Universe becomes much more than Marvel Characters / Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord / Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) ), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) .

Related: James Gunn Dares Fans To Riot Over Death Of Guardians Of The Galaxy

Tom Holland’s Avenger / Superhero character sets the stage for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Ms. Marvel / Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana) Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more.

Related: Sony: No Official Plan For THE NEW Tom Holland Spider-Man Trilogy

previous “Spider-Men” Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are expected to appear in No way home, sending emblematic characters back to their respective worlds.

Following Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), fans can watch Marvel’s biggest battle in New York City on the big screen with No way home December 17, 2021!

Do you think Vincent D’Onofrio is in Hawk Eye? Let us know in the comments below!