Alec Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of “Rust,” while investigators in New Mexico looked into the how live bullets may have ended up on the set.

Baldwin, who was holding a gun he was told was safe when it exploded, spoke in his first full interview about the October 21 shooting.

“Well the trigger didn’t pull. I didn’t pull the trigger,” the actor told ABC television reporter George Stephanopoulos, according to an excerpt released Wednesday from the interview, which is due to air Thursday.

“I would never point a gun at someone and press on them. Never,” Baldwin added.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured in what Baldwin previously called a tragic accident on the set of the western he was filming near Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday it had no comment on Baldwin’s statement. It was not known if authorities were considering an accidental release scenario.

No criminal charges have been laid. Investigators focused their efforts on how the live bullets, rather than the mannequins, arrived on set.

Court documents released Wednesday showed they had found “Rust” documents and suspected live ammunition for a revolver like the one Baldwin was using in a search this week at the premises of a props and accessories supplier. weapons for the Albuquerque movie sets.

The supplier, identified as Seth Kenny, had previously told police he believed the live ammunition found on the set may have been “reloaded ammunition” he had previously acquired from a friend, according to the documents. Reloaded ammunition consists of recycled components, including bullets.

Kenny could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Baldwin, best known for playing a selfish television network executive in the “30 Rock” comedy television series, has kept a low profile since the crash at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe.

Baldwin, who was the star and also producer of the low budget western, “explained in detail what happened on set that day,” Stephanopoulos said on Wednesday on “Good Morning America”. ABC before the interview aired.

Two crew members filed civil lawsuits accusing Baldwin, the producers and others on the production of negligence and lax safety protocols. The producers said they were conducting their own internal investigation.