Christmas tree lighting, parades and more in Victorville, Apple Valley

As the holiday season approaches, a number of High Desert organizations and nonprofits have scheduled Christmas and winter themed events, such as tree lights, toy gifts and photo ops with Santa Claus.

Kicking off the holiday season is the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony hosted by the Town of Hesperia and the Hesperia Recreation and Park District.

The tree lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 2 at the Hesperia Civic Plaza located at 15833 Smoke Tree Street, just behind the Hesperia branch library.

The event will include musical entertainment, refreshments, vendors and a visit from Santa Claus. A letterbox for letters to Santa Claus will also be available. Visitors are encouraged to bring a new / unwrapped gift for the ABC7 Spark of Love toy drive.

Christmas Parade – Victorville

Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Victorville, the 74th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade will honor health heroes and include a visit from Santa, marching bands, floats, vintage cars, animals, emergency response vehicles. emergency and more.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday. December 4th, with the official parade route starting at La Paz Drive and Seventh Street and heading north on Seventh Street toward Forrest Avenue in downtown Victorville.

“We would like to encourage everyone from our high desert to come join us,” said Eric Camarena, president of the Kiwanis club. The parade is such a fun event, and with the Town of Victorville Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony later today, it’s a great opportunity for the community to come together, be festive and to spread the joy of Christmas.

Festival of Lights – Victorville

The annual City of Victorville Tree Lights and Lights Festival is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 4 at City Hall located at 14343 Civic Drive. The event will feature food, vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, an amusement zone, free hot chocolate and cookies, as well as a visit from Santa.

Harvey House – Barstow

The Town of Barstow will host a special Harvey House Christmas from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 3. The event will feature live music, holiday vendors, activities for the kids, and a visit from Santa and his elves. For more information, call 760-256-5617.

Tree Lighting and Santa Fun Run – Apple Valley

The City of Apple Valley will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Santa Fun Run from 5 to 7 p.m. on December 7 at Civic Center Park and City Hall located at 14955 Dale Evans Parkway. The event will feature resource information, freebies, shows, ornaments, hot chocolate and photo opportunities with Santa Claus.

The race starts at 5 p.m. followed an hour later by the lighting of the trees. To register for the race, visit www.AVRecreation.org or call the Recreation Department at 760-240-7880.

Craft fair – Victorville

The San Bernardino County Fairgrounds will host a Jolly Holiday Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 11. The event will feature train rides, a children’s craft area, vendors, and a Santa appearance from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The SBC Fairgrounds is located at 14800 Seventh Street in Victorville.

Winter Camp – Victorville

The Town of Victorville will host its Winter Wonderland Day Camp at Hook Community Park. The camp, designed for ages 5 to 12, will feature games, sports, crafts, and seasonal themed activities. Camp sessions are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from December 20 to 22 and also from December 27 to 29. The cost is $ 85 per session. To register, visitwww.VictorvilleCA.gov/Recreation.

Awareness raising activities / fundraising

Toy Drive and free burgers – Victorville

Apollo Burgers Restaurant, Linebreakers and Pastrami Nation are organizing a “Christmas Toy Drive” until December 12th. Anyone who donates a new / unwrapped toy to the restaurant will receive a coupon for a free burger. Apollo Burgers is located at 14950 Seventh Street in Victorville.

CHiPs4KIDS – Valley of apples

Visitors are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy to the 12th Annual CHiPs4KIDS High Desert Toy Drive, scheduled from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, December 3 at the Gators Sports Bar, located at 21041 Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley. The event will include guest appearances by actors Robert Pine, Larry Wilcox and Paul Linke, who have all appeared on the NBC TV series CHiPs.

Stuff VVTA Bus – High Desert

The Victor Valley Transit Authority is asking community members to help fill the VVTA bus with new, unwrapped toys for the kids. Buses will accept toys from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 4 and 5 at five Walmarts in High Desert. The first 200 children who drop off a toy will receive a free VVTA coloring book. The toys will be distributed by the Victor Valley Rescue Mission.

Walmart locations include 12234 Palmdale Road and 11896 Amargosa Road, both located in Victorville. Also, 13401 Main Street in Hesperia, 20251 Highway 18 in Apple Valley and 301 Montara Road in Barstow.

Angel Tree – Tri-Community

The Phelan Chamber of Commerce Angel Tree program will help provide children in the three communities in need with new Christmas toys and clothing. The trees are decorated with paper angels with the first name, age and gender of each child in need. Donors remove one or more angels from the tree and purchase appropriate gifts for each child. Until December 11, trees will be stationed at various locations in the Tri-Community such as Desert Community Bank in Phelan / Wrightwood, Coldwell Banker, Pizza Factory, Mama Marias, Mills Hardware, Ricks Roadside Cafe and the Phelan Pinon Hills CSD. Gifts must be returned to any angel tree by December 11. Father Christmas will present gifts to families on December 18th. For more information, please call 760-835-9006 or email [email protected]

Helping the homeless – Victorville

The 3rd annual Help the Homeless event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 11 at Eva Dell Park located at 15714 First Street in Victorville. The event will include free food, haircuts, clothing, sleeping bags and blankets. Santa and the Grinch are expected to make an appearance. Several food trucks will also be on site. The event is hosted by Made from Mercy, Niche of Inspiration, DJ Juwelz and #FoodAlbum.

Rescue mission of the Victor Valley – Victorville

Hosted by the Victor Valley Rescue Mission, the Great Christmas Toy Giveaway Drive-Thru is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 16 at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds located at 14800 Seventh Street in Victorville.

Toy and Food Gift is for pre-registered residents of Adelanto, Apple Valley, Barstow, Helendale, Oro Grande, Silver Lakes and Victorville. For registration information, visitwww.eventbrite.comWhere www.facebook.com/VVRescueMission.

High Desert Second Chance – Hesperia

High Desert Second Chance’s 6th Annual Bless A Family Christmas Event is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on December 20 at the non-profit warehouse located at 16666 Smoke Tree Street in Hesperia. Drivers are asked to queue on Chestnut Street.

The gift and food distribution event is aimed at pre-registered residents of Hesperia, Lucerne Valley, Oak Hills, Phelan and Pinon Hills. For registration information, visitwww.facebook.com/HighDesertSecondChanceOrganization.

