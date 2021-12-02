Entertainment
I never felt the need to have a godfather, Vijay Varma on his acting instinct
Vijay Varma is one of the most famous actors in the industry due to his hard work, wrestling and talent. The actor has skipped sets all year for his multiple projects lined up.
In a recent interview with a leading portal, he explained his journey as a foreigner. Vijay said, “You know finding public acceptance is the key here, because that determines how many wings you have to fly. Depending on how you drive, how hard you’ve trained for better things. and further shape your career. I am personally, I am not a huge fan of someone who guides my life … I am not looking for any help in choosing what to do. I trust my instincts. I do not have never felt the need for a sponsor. I decide what I want to do. do with my life and happily admit the success and failure of it. “
He adds about how this trip has worked for him now: “I think there are enough storytellers and stories that I can find space for myself and it is very heartwarming. I see the results now and pretty obvious because when ‘Gully Boy’ came out I was nowhere in my career and I was in the wrong place. Pretty early on I started taking any supporting role, but to be able to take that trip and find enough people who love my job, to be in a place where I’m headlining, a lot of things. have been very gratifying, satisfying and humiliating. It reassures my faith that if you keep your head on your shoulders and keep the target in the eye of the fish, sooner or later you will find the target. “
Vijay Varma has a packed lineup of films including Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha, Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal and another untitled project by Sumit Saxena.
