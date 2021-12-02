Q&A with Hamilton actor Jared Dixon

For two weeks, the Hamilton tour bus makes a stop in the ocean state. The Providence Performing Arts Center will feature the iconic American musical written by playwright, actor and director Lin-Manuel Miranda. Here’s an interview with one of the production’s stars, Jared Dixon, who plays antagonist Aaron Burr.

Edelinda: How long have you been in the theater industry?

Jared: I’ve been a professional actor for about eleven years now.

E: Give a brief summary of Hamilton.

J: In the first act, Hamilton is the account of Alexander Hamilton’s life in the events leading up to the War of Independence in America, and the events leading up to Hamilton’s popularity as a politician and his assassination in the Burr vs. Hamilton duel in the second act. This is about the life of Hamilton, and we like to say it’s the story of America then, told by America today, so all of the main characters in the show are representative of Americans today, as opposed to our founding fathers, who were white.

E: Is traveling after a tour exhausting?

J: Absolutely. I think the main sacrifice that touring theater workers make is to walk away from their support systems. I don’t have my parents to take my dog ​​on the weekends, or my fiancee isn’t there to help me with the laundry and the cooking or things like that, so it’s all my responsibility, like being almost back to college. The tradeoff is that I can do what I love, and every night I can go out and change the world, one theatergoer at a time. It’s worth it, and we can take vacations and refuel when we can. For the most part, it’s a very rewarding job and there are certain things that go with it, just like any other job.

E: Who is Aaron Burr in the room?

J: Aaron Burr is, I guess some would say, the antagonist – it depends on how you look at the story. Thomas Jefferson for some people is more the antagonist than Aaron Burr. But Burr is the other half of the room. We’re on this journey, watching Hamilton excel in life, and then we’re also on this journey watching Burr witness that success as a person who got his start in politics and in war pretty much the same. time than Hamilton. It’s the flip side of the same coin: where Hamilton came from nothing and moved to America as an immigrant and shot [himself] up by the bootstraps, Burr was born into a rich elite New Jersey heritage, and much like Hamilton, lost his family very early in his life. He was left with only his name and his family legacy and all the money left to help support his academics. To some people, Burr is known as the Fallen Founding Father; he was involved in a lot of things that helped us establish the United States, but just didn’t play such a big role in things that would follow the War of Independence. For anyone in the know, he is a highly respected political figure in addition to being the person who sadly killed Hamilton.

E: It must be exhilarating to play it then!

J: Yes, it’s like I’m in this secret that not everyone knows and I’m telling it. A lot of people in Hamilton’s history know he was the founding father of the $ 10 bill, they know he helped create an important part of our financial system, he did a lot of work to get us let’s have support for the constitution, but people don’t know much about Burr. Much of his legacy was somehow washed away by the duel and the scandal surrounding the duel. We start the show off knowing he’s the bad guy because he shot Hamilton, but we get a feel for who the person behind this story was throughout the story, and I think that’s really cool to be the person doing that. It’s a bit more layered than some of the other stuff in the show.

E: What is your favorite aspect of being in Hamilton?

J: I really like the different interpretation of each role; the show changes a lot depending on who plays what role. We tell the same story every night, the plot points don’t change, the costumes don’t change, but people change from night to night. For example, every week one of Hamilton’s liners comes in, and he has two liners, so I can really play with three different people. I can play the show with three different versions of Hamilton and figure out what each person is going to do. One game is a little more conceited, the other game is a little more arrogant, the other is a little more stubborn: they are different shades of the same color. I like to bounce ideas off everyone on the show and Hamilton is one of those shows where you can really infuse some of your ideas and personal characteristics into these characters because they’re just humans. At the end of the day, we’re playing people who actually existed in our interpretation of what those people might have looked like.

E: Opinion on the part in general?

J: I find it interesting that Lin-Manuel Miranda was able to merge the world of musical theater and elements of hip hop. It’s authentically a hip-hop story where, if you listen to rap in the early ’90s and late’ 80s, a lot of the lyrics say, “I did it out of nowhere, I got nothing. growing up “is the essence of hip-hop. Hamilton has the essence of hip hop; there are references to famous rap lines and some of Lin’s favorite rappers. It’s a musical about our founding fathers with hip hop elements.

E: Tips for people who haven’t watched Hamilton Again?

J: I would say don’t watch it on Disney + until you’ve seen it live. Listen to the casting recording, get acquainted with it, then come see us in Rhode Island. When you want to relive it, go watch it on Disney +. [Also] anyone who has been in a Hamilton show knows we love our strong audience, so bring the energy. It’s much more enjoyable when the audience participates and allows themselves to freely express their feelings about the things they are watching. They are one of the actors for us. The way they react to things really ignites the theatrical experience in a very special way.

E: You have been in several productions [the Lion King, Rent, the Color Purple, etc.]; how do you prepare for a role?

J: It depends on the show, but the first place I start is in the text. For the Lion King, there is the booklet and for Hamiltonthere is the musical score. If there’s a recording, I listen to it, and then I start to develop ideas about what the person I’m playing is trying to accomplish, as well as the physicality of that person: how they think, how they react in it. certain situations, how I identify and how I am different from this person. I build a toolbox of things that would be appropriate for this character to do, say, and act on the show, and then it pretty much comes back to memory. I start to rehearse and spend as much time as possible with the words. The last step is performance; you learn so much by being on stage. There are things you will never understand until you do. You can practice playing basketball for hours on end, but you won’t really know how to hit a game closing shot until you hit a game closing shot. It’s the same on stage.

E: Have you ever felt intimidated by the scene?

J: For me, I’m not really getting nervous, I’m excited. I learned a long time ago that nerves are just a reminder that you care. When you get nervous, it’s probably because you really care about the outcome of something. I just remember loving this thing and being the chosen person to do it out of the hundreds of people who auditioned for this role. I was chosen, as if it was something to be proud of and happy to share with people.

Until December 12, watch the Hamilton play in person, which lasts two hours and forty-five minutes with an eighteen-minute intermission. Visit the website for dates and times. Tickets range from $ 69 to $ 399. 220 Weybosset St., Providence, 401-421-2787, ppacri.org

Interview edited and condensed for clarity.

RELATED ARTICLES

Q-and-A: PPAC Technical Director Shares What It’s Like To Prepare For A Pretty Woman In COVID

Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats takes the PPAC stage tonight

PPAC returns for the upcoming season after a one-year hiatus