Entertainment
Pac-12 schools celebrate Native American Heritage Month
Throughout the month of November, Pac-12 athletics departments and universities celebrated Native American Heritage Month. Through land recognition, game dedication, and the promotion of Native American student-athletes, the Pac-12 programs have brought Native American history and culture to life on their campuses.
ARIZONA
Happy Native American Heritage Month!
We proudly celebrate those of indigenous heritage and honor the rich culture and historical contributions that are deeply rooted in our state and local community.
Arizona is home to 22 sovereign nations, including the O’odhams and Yaqui in Tucson. pic.twitter.com/iEoZQn4wbx
Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) November 1, 2021
In honour of #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth, we will be wearing special decals on the back of our helmets for Saturday’s Homecoming game to honor the contributions and culture of Native American students, faculty, staff and community members. #It’s personal #BearDown pic.twitter.com/GMwGMrbGtt
Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 5, 2021
STATE OF ARIZONA
November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the history, culture and contributions of Native peoples.
It was an honor to play in the very first Showdown on the Rez game in 2018 pic.twitter.com/Hxqm75El3g
Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) 22 November 2021
CALIFORNIA
Happy #IndigenousPeoplesDay
Today we celebrate by honoring and defending the freedoms, representation and social justice of Indigenous peoples. pic.twitter.com/6JpbYWh4x6
Cal Athletics (@CalAthletics) October 11, 2021
COLORADO
We are proud to celebrate Native American Heritage Month by speaking with Cibonet Salazar, Mitch Fenton, @TheBillyNelson & @HarrisonKashon.
Listen to the full conversation below
: https://t.co/ig0sJ7CwrO pic.twitter.com/p7Vup0QCnO
Colorado buffalo (@CUBuffs) 22 November 2021
OREGON
During Native American Heritage Month, we celebrate the cultures, traditions and stories of Indigenous peoples and recognize the contributions and knowledge they have shared.
Hear from Native American members of the UO community and learn about upcoming events: https://t.co/1Nxl25bxzd pic.twitter.com/o7jceAXY7h
University of Oregon (@uoregon) November 5, 2021
USC
Happy #IndigenousPeoplesDay!
Today we celebrate the history and resilience of Indigenous peoples, including our own @alissa_pili, who is descended from the Iupiaq tribe in Alaska. pic.twitter.com/80IjY66K3Z
USC Women’s Basketball (@USCWBB) October 11, 2021
WASHINGTON
Proud to recognize and honor Native American Heritage Day through the stories of Washington student-athletes.
Heard from @UWVolleyballit’s Emoni Bush, @UWSoftball‘s SilentRain Espinoza, and @UWTrackby Rosalie Fish as they tell their stories for #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth. pic.twitter.com/rTTzmXsFWX
Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 26, 2021
STATE OF WASHINGTON
We had the incredible honor of welcoming the Nez Perce tribe and blessing our land as part of Native American Heritage Month, before our last home game of the season tomorrow! Thank you so much!#GoCougs | @ NPT1855 pic.twitter.com/eXkKmTms8N
Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 18, 2021
We are proud and honored to recognize our Native American student leaders on campus this evening. @WSUCougarFB game as part of Native American Heritage Night!#GoCougs | @WSUNative | #NAHM pic.twitter.com/59vkmiek44
Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougars) 20 November 2021
Sources
2/ https://pac-12.com/article/2021/12/01/pac-12-schools-celebrate-native-american-heritage-month
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]