This is the story of the whiskey barrel Christmas tree The Forums – Daily News

This is the story of the whiskey barrel Christmas tree
Every year in December, the Forum lights up an imposing Christmas tree in its parking lot at the corner of Prairie and Manchester avenues to welcome guests to its end-of-year concerts.
But on Tuesday night, the iconic concert hall debuted with a unique addition to its holiday decor.
In front of a small group of staff, the press and the community, they lit up a new Christmas tree, made up of 144 casks of Jack Daniel’s whiskey that once aged the popular mind. The Forum has partnered with the Lynchburg, Tennessee whiskey maker to bring one of the company’s 13 barrels to Southern California for the very first time.
“Jack Daniel’s has such a rich musical history and we love to do whatever we can to tie that legacy to all the people who have drunk it over the years like Keith Richards and Tom Petty, and now we have a lot of country stars like Chase Rice and you name it, but with this history and the Forum being such a legendary music venue, it makes sense, ”said Colin Coleman, Southern California brand ambassador for Jack Daniel’s.
Each year, Jack Daniel’s builds these seven-tier barrel trees in major cities across the country to celebrate the season. The tree takes around eight hours to build and each barrel weighs around 127 lbs.
The company then auctioned off the barrels that chipped the trees for the benefit of its Operation Ride Home program, which helps enlisted junior service members and their families return home from vacation duty. Jack Daniel’s and the Armed Services YMCA started this program in 2011 and to date they have raised more than $ 2 million in donations, Coleman said.
Auctions for the leading barrels will begin on Wednesday, December 1 at jackdaniels.com.
“These things sell like hot cakes,” Coleman said, adding that the barrels are only used once to age the whiskey and then are sold to consumers or other liquor makers. During his years with the company, he says he’s seen people repurpose the barrels as tables for decorating their bar, patio or bathroom and even cut in half and used as planters.
As for the additional barrels, the Forum is currently holding the Make It Count raffle on its official website until Wednesday, December 8 at thelaforum.com/jdbarreltree. They will choose seven winners to receive four tickets to any Forum show with Forum Club access and VIP parking, as well as two barrels of the Jack Daniel’s Holiday Tree and a Jack Daniel’s Prize Pack. Participants must be 21 years of age and over to participate.
Kimberly Cantor, vice president of marketing partnerships at the Forum, said the remaining barrels would be used as tables in the dining and drinking areas on the outdoor patio.
“The tree that we make in our parking lot for our community has always been a wonderful focal point for sure,” she said. “But it feels good to say, ‘Hey, that top barrel is going to help reunite military families’ and those barrels end up costing thousands of dollars, which is so crazy. The barrel tree has been out in our parking lot for about two weeks now but lit up, it’s festive, it’s beautiful and it’s in an area visible to people who come to the Forum or even SoFi Stadium. It definitely adds a festive vibe.
