Veer Das praises ‘King of Bollywood’ on international podcast

Stand-up comedian Veer Das has been a hot topic in recent days. He was part of the controversy over his video in India. Now a new international video of Veer is going viral in which he is seen talking about famous Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Veer Das had come to The Whitney Coming Good for You podcast. Where he praised Shah Rukh Khan. The Shah Rukh fan shared a video of Veer on social media where he is seen praising Shah Rukh.

In the same video, Veer Das shows the show host a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and says he is the biggest star in the world. Fan Base, Reach-In in every way, he’s the biggest star. Veer added that every Sunday 10,000 people waited for him outside his house. Veer praised Shah Rukh Khan and said he was a prominent romantic man. No human being likes women like SRK. You will always hear people talking.

Veer recalled one incident and said that he once wrote jokes for Shah Rukh, but Shah Rukh did something on stage himself. It has become much better than what I wrote. Veer said that no one is smart enough to be successful like Shah Rukh always does. When the host asked Veer what attracted him most about Shah Rukh Khan. Veer said he can relate to Shah Rukh’s story with Karisma. He had only carried one suitcase in his hand to Mumbai and went on to become the King of Bollywood. If you’re talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s Workfront, King Khan is going to be making a comeback in Bollywood with the movie Pathan after a long time.

