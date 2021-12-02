Man at the center of the case Jussie Smollett testifies he helped fake hate crimes because he “felt indebted” to the actor

Suggest a correction
CHICAGO One of the men at the center of the criminal case against former Empire actor Jussie Smollett appeared on the witness stand on the third day of the trial on Wednesday, testifying that Smollett had recruited him and his brother to put staged a fake hate crime on a freezing night three years ago.
Abimbola Bola Osundairo said he and Smollett were good friends when Smollett employed him to lead the bogus attack in Streeterville in January 2019.
Osundairo, 28, worked as an extra on the set of Empire before he and Smollett, 39, were introduced through mutual acquaintance. Eventually, Smollett helped Osundairo get promoted to a stand-up role on the show. Osundairo said he felt he owed it to Smollett and agreed to help with the plan.
I agreed to do it because, more importantly, I felt indebted to him, to Jussie, Osundairo said.
The two met frequently in the 18 months leading up to the attack, visiting nightclubs, strip clubs and public baths together, Osundairo said. Occasionally, Osundairo obtained marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy for Smollett. The muscular Osundairo also made an exercise and diet plan for Smollett ahead of the filming of a music video.
We have become very good friends, said Osundairo. I would even say I would call him my brother.
Smollett was charged with six counts of misconduct last year for reporting the alleged hate crime to police. Cinespace Studios on the West Side, where Empire was filmed, received a threat letter targeting Smollett in the mail and prosecutors said Smollett was not happy with the studios’ response to the threat.
Osundairo said that in the days leading up to the reported attack, Smollett gave him and his brother money to buy supplies and told them to attack him while using racial and homophobic slurs.
He first mentioned the words he wanted us to say to him, such as Empire f—–, n—-, MAGA, Osundairo said. He wanted me to do the punches precisely because he trusted me.
Dan Webb, the former US prosecutor who was appointed special prosecutor in the case last year, conducted the examination-in-chief of Osundairo. Webb’s questioning ended around 7 p.m. Wednesday, and Smollett’s defense team were scheduled to begin their cross-examination Thursday morning.
Osundairos’ older brother, who also worked on Empire, was also recruited under the program, Osundairo said. Osundairo’s other brother is also expected to testify later in the trial, which is expected to last until early next week.
After the alleged hate crime, Osundairo and his brother flew to Nigeria as part of an already planned trip to visit his family. Upon their return to Chicago about two weeks later, the brothers were taken into custody and held at the police station for about two days. They were eventually released without charge.
Smollett, however, sent a message to Osundairo while in custody, telling him: I know 1000% that you and your brother have done nothing wrong and never will.
Smollett also said he would issue a statement saying the brothers were not involved, although no statement was ever released.
