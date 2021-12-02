Hawkeye Recap, Season 1 Episode 3: Echoes

Hawk Eye Echoes Season 1

Episode 3 Editors Note



4 stars



**** Photo: Marvel Studios

Will Clint come home for Christmas? Time is running out, as evidenced by a phone call in the middle of the episode with her youngest, Tanner. He’s definitely going to miss the movie’s marathon, and while he promises to be back in time for the Ugly Christmas Sweater celebration, honestly, it looks a little uncertain, too. In fact, when Clint takes the call of a bored Tanner before everyone else, he’s never looked worse, at least within the confines of his TV adventures. He was beaten and lost his hearing aid, forcing him to pretend to hear his son. He also took a sidekick he had never asked for (along with a half-blind dog), caught the attention of enemies he thought he left behind when he got rid of the Ronin costume ( enemies who might have bigger plans related to the Avengers complex), and stumbled upon a high society murder mystery that is sure to be the subject of an excellent Vanity Fair survey in a few years. A cozy Christmas at home seems quite far away.

But at least by the time Tanner calls, he’s got him and Kate out of immediate danger. The last time we saw our Hawkeyes, they were taped to children’s rides in an abandoned old toy store where they were interrogated, not too gently, by members of the tracksuit mafia. However, they didn’t realize that the woman telling the tracksuits mafia what to do was about to show up.

This is where we meet them in Echoes, Hawk Eyes third episode, but only after a flashback. First: an origin story. Specifically, we learn of the origin of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), the woman who calls the shots of Tracksuit Mafia. Or, more precisely, sign the plans. Maya is deaf and wears a prosthetic leg below one knee. Maya also excelled at school, a public school, despite promises from her father William (Zahn McClarnon) that she could attend a school for the deaf and martial arts. She’s smart and dangerous, in other words. She is also dragged down by her father’s death at the hands of a costumed swordsman, which seems important to the story. Hawk Eye is revealing.

She also works for someone, but we haven’t been told who yet. But there are clues. There’s a man she calls uncle who has been a part of her life since childhood (and may have some martial arts expertise, though it’s unclear). In addition, the headquarters of Tracksuit that served as the base of operations for Williams is called Fat Man Auto Repair. Lord of crime. Fat man, there is really only one Marvel character that fits this description and that is the Kingpin, played quite memorably by Vincent DOnofrio on Netflixs. daredevil. Does the Kingpin happen the Clint and Kates way? And will DOnofrio come back? (The Marvels Netflix series, though a bit on the sidelines these days, is technically a continuation of the MCU.) We have to wait to find out.

Meanwhile, the forces of the invisible crime lord are causing a lot of trouble for our heroes this week. Directed kinetically by the crew of Bert and Bertie (the collective name used by English directors Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood), Echoes is largely a thrilling fight inside the villains’ lair followed by a scene meticulously staged chase involving rigged arrows, upside down driving, a daring bridge escape, and the total of a 1972 Dodge Challenger. (CW: fans of classic American muscle cars might want to look away for a key scene.) Like the best sets seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this episode looks like it’s going to prove that Marvel can bring movie-sized action to the small screen, and makes a compelling case.

The episode also provides another nice showcase for the fun back-and-forth between Clint and Kate, who make their way through the escape and the chase that follows, then struggle to communicate when Clint loses his hearing aid. They mostly make it work. Clint manages to compliment Kate’s archery skills, and even though he doesn’t hear her respond, he sees her reaction.

Clint’s hearing aids have been fixed, they continue to grapple with their conflicting ideas about what a superhero should be and how Clint should present himself. Kate has a great idea for a costume that involves putting a giant H across Clints’ forehead (a shot that looks quite a bit like the classic Hawkeyes costume design). Clint prefers to stay in the shadows, claiming that he is not a role model. Kate may see him as a hero, but he’s not proud of anything he’s done in the name of heroism and just wants to take refuge with his family. Still, Kate knows she wouldn’t be the person she is today if she hadn’t seen him save lives and kick some ass during the Battle for New York. Not resolved here, it’s an argument that is likely to continue.

Well, we will also have to wait to discover the information that Kate unearths on Tracksuits in general and Kazi (Fra Fee), the henchman always alongside the Mayans, in particular. After breaking into his family penthouse (and learning that his family had built the building generations ago), Kates was left out of Bishop’s security system. And Clint, he’s in trouble too, when Jack appears at the last moment, shield in hand. What happens next, however, belongs to another episode.

Clint still uses a flip phone? Is it a matter of safety or is it just old?

Dragons are everywhere in this episode. Maya asks if they are real. William calls it a dragon with his last words. One of the Mayan henchmen really wants to see Imagine Dragons but probably won’t because of girlfriend issues (that she gives great boating advice, despite being held hostage). Hmm

Well my weapon of choice is two sticks and a string.

My father was fearless. And her whole life has been devoted to helping people. It seems we don’t know everything about Kate’s dad yet, do we?

The Pym arrow is a nice touch as is the deflection through the Christmas tree lot. (And, in case you forgot that it was Christmas, there are a lot of Nutcracker music on the soundtrack to provide a reminder. It’s Christmas and Russian, so it works in different ways thanks to the baddies in the tracksuit.)