The Ultimate Twin Cities Gift Guide to Help You Shop Small This Holiday Season – The Minnesota Daily

Support local businesses and spoil all kinds of people in your life with these great gift ideas.

Afternoon sunsets, end-of-semester stress, mint coffee drinks and freezing walks through campus can only mean one thing we’ve done for another holiday season. .

This time of year always comes a bit too quickly, which leaves many of us scrambling to find gifts for our loved ones. While Amazon Rewards two-day shipping can be tempting, there are many local businesses where you can find freebies for people of all interests.

Here’s a curated gift guide to help you ditch Jeff Bezos and shop small in The Twin Cities this holiday season.

For plant parents:

Merchandising on the theme of plants Mother Plants Co. This store is a plant lover’s paradise, with plenty of fun gift options. They offer a wide variety of potted plants to choose from, as well as candles, incense, and more. But the stores merchandise is the icing on the cake, their shirts, bumper stickers, and bucket hats would make the perfect gift for any flora fanatic in your life.

Indoor plants and accessories Greenery Minneapolis This native-owned plant store and merchant has everything you need for houseplants, as well as a selection of products from local manufacturers. Whether you are looking for plant accessories, artwork, or a potted plant to start someone’s collection, The Greenery is a great place to explore.

For gourmets:

Gift baskets from Figue d’Or Fine Foods This specialty food store in St. Paul showcases local produce to spice up any dish. If you can’t pick just one thing for the foodie in your life, check out their pick. gift baskets. They cater to a variety of different taste preferences including picnickers, chocolate lovers, snack junkies and more.

The native cuisine of Sioux chefs cookbook by Sean Sherman and Beth Dooley Sherman is the founder of The Sioux Chef, a team that works to make indigenous foods more accessible to different communities. Reservations for her Minneapolis restaurant, Owamni, are hard to come by, so her cookbook could be a great gift alternative for those looking to learn more about Native cuisine.

Coffee and Tea Subscriptions What better way to treat a caffeine lover than to have drinks delivered right to their doorstep? There are a few local stores that offer this service, such as Northeast Tea Houses monthly matcha subscription and Wildflyer cafes two-week coffee subscription.

For readers:

Local Indian Books Instead of grabbing the latest Barnes & Noble bestseller, head to an independent bookstore owned by the area, like Books from the Palace of the Moon, Black Garnet Books Where Birch bark books, to only cite a few. Top it all off with store merchandise or a gift card, and you’ve got the perfect holiday gift set.

Candles inspired by the literature of Frostbeard Studio These soy candles are perfect for book lovers, as each scent is inspired by popular readings; among the programming are The director’s office, Sherlocks Study and more. They also offer a candle of the month Subscription box, so that the reader in your life can get their hands on all the new scents.

For personal care enthusiasts:

Facial hair care Medium Bros Co. This Minneapolis-based eco-friendly grooming supply company has everything you need for your bearded friends. Of cedar citrus balm To wintergreen scented oil, this boutique is a must-have for those with facial hair on your vacation list.

Skin care kits Cie Santosha. For those who enjoy health and wellness, this line of herbal, chemical-free self-care products is a great option. They offer a variety of care kits and moisturizers, as well as their collection of beauty bars, body oils and more.

For craftsmen:

Candle Making Class at Roselines candles: This handcrafted soy candle company in Minneapolis offers a wide range of scents, as well as the ability to create your own. These BYOBs candle making class give two gifts in one: a fun night out and take home candles.

Original cross stitches from Third girl, restless girl From sarcastic sayings to motivational quotes, this embroidery company does it all. Their unique artwork makes great gifts for anyone looking to personalize their bedroom or office. They also offer DIY cross stitch kits so DIYers can make their own parts.