Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for Tollywood star

Social media were recently thrilled that Bollywood actor Salman Khan would star in Chiranjeevis Godfather. It is a known fact that Salman Khan shares a great camaraderie with the Mega family.

Besides the Mega family, Salman Khan also has a good relationship with Venkatesh Daggubati. And now, after Chiranjeevi, the Dabangg Khan is ready to work with Venkatesh. The startling revelation was made by Salman Khan himself during Antim’s promotions.

Bollywood Khan has gone on to reveal that he shares a good relationship with the Mega and Venkatesh family. While he hasn’t said much about the project, he said the duo will share the screen. At the time, Venkatesh revealed that he and Salman Khan were planning to work together in a Hindi film.

Slaman also talked about the Hindi project or a Telugu project can only be known immediately. Until then, it’s sure to give Daggubati fans a high. On the work side, Venkatesh will soon be seen in F3. Other than that, he’s making his OTT debut for a Netflix web series called Rana Naidu.

