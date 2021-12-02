Centervilles Yankee Trace costs soar, high-end golf club entertainment activities are delayed, business, real estate, holiday season, weddings,





The additional costs for municipal contractor MODA4 Design reflect rising material costs, Bostdorff said. They also include changes such as widening a cart path, new furniture and accessories, and replacing aging concrete on the patio. The first two phases focused on the main area of ​​the clubhouse totaled about $ 706,000, according to the city. Earlier figures put the cost of the three phases at around $ 1.8 million. Based on internal calculations, Centerville officials expect to recover spending as early as 2026-2027, Bostdorff said. When complete, the renovation will make the first floor pavilions 16,477 square feet by adding 1,913 square feet. The patio will grow from 5,656 to 7,973 square feet, Centerville officials said. To explore RELATED: $ 1.8 Million Centervilles Yankee Trace Facelift Aims For A Complex-Type Atmosphere RELATED: $ 1.8 Million Centervilles Yankee Trace Facelift Aims For A Complex-Type Atmosphere The final phase will be renovating and expanding the patio, working on the cart path to make room for the patio, and adding an indoor / outdoor bar, Bostdorff said. The entire renovation, which began about a year ago, is designed to appeal to a wider variety of events, including weddings, business forums and holiday parties, have Centerville officials said. The next phase of the project will also include fencing off part of the patio to help Yankee Trace host more than one event at a time, Bostdorff said. To explore PREVIOUS: Washington Twp. fire station plans address traffic issues near Centerville High School PREVIOUS: Washington Twp. fire station plans address traffic issues near Centerville High School Expanding the patio and closing off part of it will increase the functionality of the entire facility, said Steve Marino, administrator of Yankee Trace. We’re going to be able to invite someone over for dinner at the restaurant and have a wedding in the other room so they don’t interfere with each other, he said. So that’s really going to make this club even better for anyone who has a wedding here, dines here, plays golf here, Marino added. The changes, Bostdorff said, are expected to result in a significant return on investment by increasing restaurant revenues. Marino said increasing the Yankees’ food and drink income was a growing priority. To explore POPULAR: Centerville Schools Approve City Tax Agreement for Construction of Austin Landing Company near Yankee Trace POPULAR: Centerville Schools Approve City Tax Agreement for Construction of Austin Landing Company near Yankee Trace

