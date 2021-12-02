Karan Johars, 4, son Yash becomes chef, Bollywood celebrities react





Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar has had a busy year. With the resounding success of “Shershaah” and the recent “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, Karan Johar’s productions have been extremely successful on several OTT platforms. Despite his busy schedule, the director never fails to share adorable moments of his life. Her super cute and quirky #toodles videos are not only funny and entertaining, but also have their own fans of their own. Recently, director Farah Khan featured in one of these videos and now Karan Johar has released another with his son Yash. The adorable 4-year-old is wearing a chef’s uniform and can be seen making a delicious sandwich. (Also Read: Farah Khan Reveals What Breakfast Is Like On Karan Johar’s Set) “We have a chef at home !!!! Chef Yash Johar,” enthusiastic dad Karan Johar wrote in the caption of the post. In the video, the beloved daddy showed us how Yash Hiroo Johar makes a delicious sandwich. He began by buttering the slices of bread, and putting slices of tomato and cucumber in them. He explained what he was doing every step of the way, and his adorable uniform indeed captured hearts on the internet. A number of Bollywood celebrities have also reacted to Karan Johar’s video, including Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Neetu Singh and Soni Razdan. “He’s cute … and he eats gluten too,” Farah Khan said in the comments while Shweta Bachchan wrote: “Oh my God !!!! Kindness and he knows how to cook.” Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor hilariously asked, “Can he make some pan-fried noodles?” Take a look at some comments below: We would love to see Karan Johar and his kids try to cook more delicious food very soon! What did you think of Yash Johar’s adorable video? Tell us in the comments below. Meanwhile, on the job front, Karan Johar is set to make his comeback as a director with a love story titled “Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani”. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film has hit the floors and is slated for release on February 10, 2023.



About Aditi AhujaAditi loves to talk and meet like-minded foodies (especially those who like vegetarian momos). More points if you get his bad jokes and sitcom references, or recommend a new place to eat.

