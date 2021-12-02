Mamata Banerjee Says Shah Rukh Khan “Victimized” Like Many Others in Bollywood, Vir Das Calls SRK “World’s Biggest Star” | Hindi Movie News – Bollywood





Shah Rukh Khan is easily one of the country’s most beloved celebrities! You know what, scratch that! He is, in fact, one of the most beloved personalities in the world. Although his acting skills had a lot to do with it, no one can resist his charm and wit, including the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Mamata banerjee . The two share a warm bond. SRK calls her Mamata ‘Didi’ and the CM often calls her her ‘brother’. Recently, the CM of West Bengal asserted that the Bollywood superstar was victim like many others in the film industry. We can only assume that she was referring to the way her son Aryan Khan became involved in the Mumbai cruise ship drug case and was jailed for nearly a month, during which time SRK’s name was mentioned thousands of times, not always in a good light. This happened when the CM was on a three day visit to Mumbai. On a public platform, she was quoted as saying by a news agency: “I know Mahesh Bhatt is a victim, Shah Rukh is a victim. There are many more … Some can open their mouths and some cannot. ‘ Responding to a question from Mahesh Bhatt on how liberals can be protected from the right, Banerjee said and we quote: “India loves manpower, not muscle power. Unity in diversity is our origin. Sadly, we are faced with a cruel, undemocratic and unethical attitude from the BJP. ‘ If you remember, Aryan Khan was released on bail on October 28 in this case. The Bombay HC, in its order, had stated prima facie that there was no evidence against the defendants to show that they had conspired to commit an offense. It is only recently that the actor-comedian comes from , who is currently at the heart of a controversy over his monologue “Two Indias,” was also seen praising SRK on a podcast. A dedicated SRK fan shared a video where Das praises the actor, calling him the biggest star in the world. Read moreRead less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/videos/entertainment/hindi/mamata-banerjee-says-shah-rukh-khan-victimised-like-many-others-in-bollywood-vir-das-calls-him-biggest-star-in-the-world/videoshow/88044882.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

