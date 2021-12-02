Alec Baldwin Interview: Actor Speaks On The Set Of “Rust” In Exclusive Interview With ABC’s George Stephanopoulos

NEW YORK – Actor Alec Baldwin speaks in his first interview since the fatal filming of the movie “Rust” last month, calling it the worst thing that has ever happened to him.

“I think about it and I’m like, what could I have done,” Baldwin told ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview.

“Even now I find it hard to believe it. It just doesn’t feel real to me,” he added.

The hour-long ABC News special with Stephanopoulos airs Thursday, December 2 at 8 a.m. / 7 a.m. on ABC and later that evening on Hulu. A two-hour “20/20” special next week will take a more in-depth look at the shooting investigation.

“I’ve done thousands of interviews over the past 20 years at ABC. It was the most intense I’ve ever experienced,” Stephanopoulos said Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza during a rehearsal on the set of the western in New Mexico on October 21.

During the interview, Baldwin described Hutchins and recounted meeting his family after his death.

“[Hutchins] was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with [her], and appreciated by all who have worked with [her], and admired, “he said, crying.

A complaint filed in November alleges Baldwin fired recklessly when not requested in the script. The prosecution alleges that there was no call for Baldwin to point the gun at Hutchins and Souza, or to shoot, and it alleges that Baldwin violated protocol by not checking the gun more carefully.

But the “Rust” actor and producer denied pulling the trigger and pointing the gun at team members during his interview with ABC News.

“You described it as one shot in a billion, and the gun was in your hand. How do you accept that? It wasn’t in the script for the trigger to be pulled,” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Well the trigger didn’t pull. I didn’t pull the trigger… I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger,” Baldwin said.

” Never. What do you think happened? How did a real bullet come out? »Stéphanopoulos replied.

“I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet into a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin said.

Investigators first found 500 rounds on the film set – a mixture of blank bullets, dummy bullets and what appeared to be live bullets.

The film’s gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, told authorities she did not know how a live bullet got into the weapon. Her attorney Jason Bowles said in a statement last week that “we are convinced that this was sabotage and that Hannah is the victim of a set-up. We believe the scene was also tampered with before the ‘arrival of the police’.

Investigators described “a certain complacency” in the way guns were handled on the “Rust” set. They said it is too early to determine whether charges will be laid.

Stephanopoulos described the interview as “so raw,” and said Baldwin detailed what happened on set on the day of the fatal shooting.

“As you can imagine he’s devastated, but he’s also very outspoken. He’s very open. He answered all questions,” said Stephanopoulos.

“I was surprised at many places during that hour and 20 minutes that we were sitting,” he continued.