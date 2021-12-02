From “Pehli Nazar Mein” to “Zaalima” Bollywood Songs You Didn’t Know Were Copied From K-pop

Internet users in India have witnessed the boom in Korean popular music, also known as K-pop, over the past two years. Popular groups like BTS and BLACKPINK have amassed many fans with their catchy and prominent music. However, the K-pop wave has secretly captured the hearts of Internet users in India due to the many Bollywood songs copying or strikingly resembling K-pop music.

From the romantic banger “Zaalima” of 2017 to the classic “Pehli Nazar Mein”, here is a list of all the Bollywood songs that have been inspired or copied from K-pop.

1. Zaalima

Crooned by Arijit Singh and Harhdeep Kaur, the 2017 hit Zaalima became a topic of debate after K-pop fans noticed the song’s similarities to the popular hit hit BIGBANG member TaeyangEyes, Nose, Lips. Several netizens have claimed that Zaalima’s melody is similar to the Korean artist’s successful romantic ballad. The latter was released in 2014 and received critical acclaim.

2. Pehli Nazar Mein

The 2008 blockbuster movie Race gave web surfers one of the most memorable romantic ballads of all time,Pehli Nazar Mein sung by singer Atif Aslam and composed by Pritam. Actors Bipasha Basu and chemistry Akshaye Khanna in the clip managed to steal multiple hearts. However, he also caught the attention of several K-pop fans after recognizing the melody of the Korean song.Hae Yo Nest by Kim Hyung Sup from the 2005 drama Charming girl.

3.Baatein Kuch Ankahee

From the romantic drama of 2007Life in a … Metro with Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma, the romantic songBaatein Kuch Ankahee was a huge hit with the public. However, this song by Pritam was taken from the Korean songAh rheum da oon his ram dramaSoon my adorable Sam with Sunah Kim and Hyun Bin in 2005.

4. Dil Khol Do

Popular group, BTS haven’t been spared by Bollywood either as Benny Dayal’s 2020 release Dil Khol Do was recognized by the Indian military as the fandom name of BTS. The fandom was quick to point out the similarity between BTS’s hit song So what! and Benny’s song which starred actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Kharbanda.

5.Laaj Sharam

Featured Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar Veere Di Wedding featuring a song titled Laaj sharam which was appreciated by fans for its catchy and upbeat music. However, many quickly noticed that the first minute of the song was copied from the 2014 song by popular K-pop group GOT7. Girls Girls Girls. The likeness in this Bollywood song was hard to miss for fans.

(Image: Instagram/@emptiness_xd/bts.bighitofficial)