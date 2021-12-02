It’s Spotify Wrapped Season and Bollywood Pritam is mysteriously on everyone’s list





It’s that time of year again: half of the internet’s population will be loud and proud of their Spotify Wrapped playlists (unless you’ve obsessively listened to the same 3 songs throughout your life like some of us) and the other half say they don’t care less about said Spotify Wrapped lists. This year’s listings, the way they appear on Twitter, featured many former favorites like Taylor Swift and Justin Beiber as well as more recent artists like Olivia Rodrigo who smashed the charts. However, what has stood out and has become a trend on Twitter is the curious appearance of Bollywood’s own Pritam on far too many lists. In fact, according to an NDTV report, Pritam was the second most widely broadcast artist in India, just behind Arijit Singh and preceding the maestro himself, AR Rahman. What was going on there? Haven’t we really finished our old phase of sad Bollywood songs? Is there a bug? There were a lot of people who claimed they couldn’t figure out what Pritam was doing on their rosters, but let’s be honest: Pritam has given us a lot of musical gems and he deserves all the love he gets. Every year, Spotify reveals the best in music and podcasting to the world. The top spot this year, for the second time in a row, was taken by Puerto Rican Reggaeton star Bad Bunny, who went on to become the most streamed artist with 9.1 billion streams and all without even releasing a new album this year. year. Bad Bunny was followed by – unsurprisingly – Taylor Swift. With the most ardent and sincere fan base, BTS was in third place. They were followed by Drake and Justin Beiber, in that order. Unsurprisingly, the most-released song in the world was “Driver’s License” by Olivia Rodrigo and the most-released album was also “SOUR” by Rodrigo. If you’re one of those people who didn’t have time in the middle of a hectic year to jump on the Spotify Wrapped bandwagon, you’ve got plenty on your team, too. One Twitter user joked, “To all the young people who haven’t achieved the Spotify Wrapped results they were hoping for, remember there is no wrong path. I left school without a single Spotify wrapped in my name and, hey, I seem to be doing fine. ”Spotify shared the post and tweeted that it was important. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

