MSU art instructor first artist for the new program in Taube | News, Sports, Jobs





The Taube Museum of Art announces the creation of an artist-in-residence program. Le Taube adapts the third floor as an artist’s residence space. Previously reserved for storage, this part of the building has been reinvented into a working artist’s studio, the first of its kind on the Minot. “Our vision is to get artists to use this space as a studio. We are working diligently to create a space in our facility for working artists that will connect our community more directly to the arts ”, said Rachel Alfaro, executive director of Taube. “With the addition of this studio, visitors to Taube will be able to meet the artist, see them work and enjoy lessons, demonstrations and workshops in a more personal setting. We are convinced that this will be a unique opportunity in our region. “ The first artist to work from Taube is Ryan Stander, associate professor of art at Minot State University, in December. Hailing from the farmlands of northwest Iowa, Stander’s education includes art and theology with a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of North Dakota; a Master of Arts in Divinity from Sioux Falls Seminary, South Dakota; and a Bachelor of Arts in Art from Northwestern College, Iowa. As an engraver and photographer, his work has been exhibited internationally in South Africa, China, Central America and South America; nationwide in New York, New Jersey and Texas; and across the upper Midwest. At Minot State he teaches photography, some printmaking, and book arts. He also directs the Bachelor of Fine Arts program and co-directs the Flat Tail Press. Le Taube still has a long way to go before welcoming Stander, and their staff have spent a great deal of their time preparing the space to the best of their ability. However, there are a lot of things they cannot do on their own and they are looking to raise money for electrical work, securing the stair railing to ensure a safe path for guests, installing a sink and finishing floors and walls. Their goal is to raise $ 10,000 to help meet these needs, which are essential to creating a viable space for all future artists. Those who donate $ 250 + will be recognized on a plaque that will hang in the new studio space, and anyone who makes a contribution of $ 500 + will get a photo shoot with Stander, which includes two formal 5 × 7 portraits or couple photos. – A day of celebration A holiday celebration will take place at the Taube Art Museum in Minot on Saturday, December 4, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Le Taube will also host an art auction festival, featuring local artists and artisans. There will be plenty of goodies available for adults and kids alike, including mulled wine, hot chocolate bar, make and take out decorations, popcorn, silent auction, and tree raffle of gift cards with more. $ 500 in gift cards. A vintage photo booth with Stander will also be available. Tickets purchased before the event will automatically be accompanied by a free raffle ticket. Tickets cost $ 16 for Taube members and $ 20 for non-members and can be purchased at the Taube Museum of Art or online at EVENTBRITE. All proceeds from the event will go to the Artist in Residence program. The latest news today and more in your inbox

