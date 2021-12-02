



From Dilip Kumar to Charlie Watts: the most significant deaths of 2021 PARIS: From British Prince Philip to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts and Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar, here are some of the most notable deaths of 2021. – January – Phil Spector, who revolutionized 60s pop music with his “Wall of Sound” but was jailed for murder in 2009, dies on January 16 at the age of 81. A week later, Larry King, the braces-wearing American host who interviewed anyone who was anyone, died at 87. – February – Veteran Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, star of “The Sound of Music”, dies on February 5 at the age of 91. Lawrence Ferlinghetti, the last great poet of the Beat Generation, died eight days later at the age of 101. – March – Reggae legend Bunny Wailer passed away on March 2 at the age of 73. – April – Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 99-year-old husband of British Queen Elizabeth II, dies on April 9. The 50-year-old American rapper DMX died the same day. Two days later, British actress Helen McCrory – who starred in “Peaky Blinders”, “Harry Potter” and “The Queen” – died of cancer at the age of 52. Fashion designer Alber Elbaz, famous at Lanvin, died the same day in Paris at the age of 59 as a result of Covid-19. – July – Richard Donner, director of the first film “Superman” and also “The Goonies”, died on July 5 at the age of 91. Two days later, beloved Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98. – August – Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died on August 24 at the age of 80. Lee “Scratch” Perry, the influential Jamaican singer and producer of Bob Marley, passes away on August 29 at the age of 85. – September – The famous Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, 96, who composed the music for the film “Zorba the Greek” in 1964 and resisted the military dictatorship in Greece, dies on September 2. Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of “Breathless” and one of the biggest names in post-war French cinema, died on September 6 at the age of 88. Michael K. Williams, who played Omar in the cult American television series “The Wire”, died the same day of an accidental overdose at the age of 54 in New York. – November – Zambia-born bestselling novelist Wilbur Smith, 88, who recounted dramatic adventures on the African continent, died on November 13.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/385323-from-dilip-kumar-to-charlie-watts-most-notable-deaths-of-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos