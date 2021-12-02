Entertainment
The true love story behind Melissa Joan Harts Gui in Montana | Entertainment
In his latest holiday movie, Mistletoe in Montana, she stars as Merry Cartwright, a Big Sky fighter who embarks on an unexpected romance when a dashing single dad (Duane Henri, NCIS) and his children (Hero Hunter and Mallian Butler) book a vacation stay at his ranch. It’s not the first time Harts has attended the Christmas movie rodeo, but it is perhaps the one close to his heart. It fills us up.
This story is inspired by real events, isn’t it?
Mélissa Joan Hart: I went to my cousins’ wedding, and it’s kind of his love story. But it’s the other way around: She went to the guys ranch, fell in love with a wrangler, then they ended up getting married on the ranch. Instead of being ripped from the headlines, it is ripped from our real life.
What experience did you have with horses before this?
When I was a toddler girl I could only afford one summer of riding lessons, but I was obsessed. And then in LA I would go hiking sometimes. Now that [I live in] Nashville, I was trying to get comfortable and talk to all the cowgirls. Everyone holds the reins differently, I found out. So I’m sure people will have a lot to say about my riding. [Laughs]
This is the fifth consecutive year that you have played in a Lifetime holiday movie. What keeps you coming back?
They allow us to get out of the formula a bit more, I think. There is a little more comedy.
But every film must always offer this comfort.
People at Christmas want a happy ending. They want to know the girl gets the guy. It’s hard to get away from it when it has been running for so many years.
The end of this film leaves the door open for a sequel. Maybe a Christmas wedding?
I would like. You know what? I’m having lunch with the manager of Lifetime next week, I’ll tell him you told him!
Who’s at the top of your costar wishlist?
I’m madly in love with Donald faison [from Scrubs]. We went to high school together. I had it on Sabrina [the Teenage Witch in the late 90s], and that’s the only time I’ve been able to work with him. I tried to find a reason for [do it again].
Mistletoe in Montana,Film premiere, Friday December 17, 8 / 7c, Lifetime
