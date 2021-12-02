When Katrina Kaif revealed if she will be leaving Bollywood after marriage and the kids





Wedding season has arrived and many Indian celebrities are getting ready for their big day. The glitz and glamor of the wedding started this season with the wedding of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul on November 15, 2021. And our minds still linger on the romantic setup and stunning couture of their wedding. Now, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the marriage of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Rumor has it that the wedding will take place on December 9, 2021 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. According to media reports, the couple planned an intimate wedding ceremony with very predominant privacy, away from the media lights. The Fitoor Actress Katrina Kaif has reportedly dated Vicky Kaushal for two years but had never accepted or denied their relationship in front of the media. Also read: When Katrina Kaif was impressed with her so-called “Saasu Maa”, Veena Kaushal called her a “wise woman” Now, in the midst of all the wedding rumors, we found an old interview where Katrina revealed her family plans after the wedding. She had said she would stop the movies if she felt she had to put her family first. The actress even mentioned that she would not quit the movies even if she was forced to do so by her spouse or in-laws. Katrina shared that she would only do it when she felt it from her heart. The actress had further mentioned that she added that it was not a question of gender, it was more a personal matter. Katrina is a very family oriented person and she shares a beautiful bond with her mother and loves her siblings. In one of the interviews with Pinkvilla, she said: “The most wonderful thing about having so many sisters is that I’ve always had my own gang of girls. I’ve never had to go out and make friends.” Recommended reading: When Raaj Kumar laughed at “Disco King” Bappi Lahiri, told him to wear a “Mangalsutra” for this reason Speaking of the same, when the actress was asked how she portrays herself at 60, the actress revealed: “Happy and surrounded by friends and hopefully beautiful children… also grandchildren maybe. My God! It’s ambitious, I better hurry!” In another interview with a leading magazine, Katrina opened up about her wedding plans and shared that she believes in the concept of marriage and loves the idea of ​​a home and a family. She even mentioned that the wedding will happen when fate plays its part. She had never felt jealous of her contemporaries when they moved in because she thinks there is no point in thinking about this question. Well we can’t wait to hear Katrina’s wedding bells with To hate actress, Vicky Kaushal! Don’t miss: Photo of MS Dhoni with day-old daughter Ziva Dhoni as he hugs her SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

