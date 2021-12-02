Entertainment
Nick Jonas could ‘skip’ Bollywood if given the right opportunity
When it comes to Bollywood, singer Nick Jonas is highly likely to be a fan, given his wife Priyanka Chopra’s superstar status in the Indian film industry. In a recent interview with Khaleej weather, the singer was asked if he would be open to working in Bollywood projects, to which Nick gave a rather promising answer.
As to whether he would one day consider working on a Bollywood film, the singer said, “I love Bollywood films. I got acquainted in recent years after being with my wife; it is definitely something that I would be interested in doing. He added: “I have a lot of friends now in this industry and I think it’s just a phenomenal film industry, the work they do is very inspiring and if the right thing comes along who knows? Maybe I would go for it!
Referring to Bollywood songs as the perfect music to get you going, Nick shared, “I think [Bollywood music] It’s incredible. Obviously I listened to it a lot while I was in India and also at our wedding we had a lot of good Indian and Bollywood music. This is the best kind of music to dance to and it is definitely what we play on our parties at home!
The singer has also tried his hand at the theater, playing leading roles in films such as Jumanji: the next level, as well as the television series Scream queens. When asked what inspires him most about acting and what types of roles he would like to play in the future, Nick shared an interest in telling layered stories.
He explained, “I try to find things that continue to help me grow and I try to work with people who push me. So I think I would like to find (besides things like Jumanji, which was so amazing to be a part of) more roles, even if I write myself or go and look where there is an opportunity to me to just show different sides of myself and push myself as an actor and tell really complex stories.
Nick, who is a third of the Jonas Brothers, has been making music since he was a teenager. Asked about his philosophy of music, the singer said: “Music is something that has always been in me and I am fortunate to come from a very musical home! My dad was a musician and my brothers and I have always made music together, but to be able to make a career out of it and be able to do what I love as a career has been a dream come true.
He added, “I’m delighted that I was able to diversify as well and that music was the catalyst that drove me to become an actor, to write and to produce. It’s something that has opened so many doors for me creatively and I always try to follow that instinct. And follow my heart when it comes to the music I make.
The Jonas Brothers single Suction cup recently became a member of Spotify’s Billions Club, which is broadcast worldwide. When asked what he thought of this achievement, Nick replied, “It’s really special. Obviously, Suction cup was the comeback song for us after breaking up and seeing each other and seeing the world react the way they did to this song that meant so much to us. He added: “I think every time you walk into a ‘Billion’ club it’s a pretty amazing thing and I think we get a nice plate for that or something like that so I’m looking forward to it. ‘send home! ”
Sources
2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2332096/nick-jonas-might-jump-in-bollywood-given-the-right-opportunity
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]