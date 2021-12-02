Nick Jonas could ‘skip’ Bollywood if given the right opportunity

When it comes to Bollywood, singer Nick Jonas is highly likely to be a fan, given his wife Priyanka Chopra’s superstar status in the Indian film industry. In a recent interview with Khaleej weather, the singer was asked if he would be open to working in Bollywood projects, to which Nick gave a rather promising answer.

As to whether he would one day consider working on a Bollywood film, the singer said, “I love Bollywood films. I got acquainted in recent years after being with my wife; it is definitely something that I would be interested in doing. He added: “I have a lot of friends now in this industry and I think it’s just a phenomenal film industry, the work they do is very inspiring and if the right thing comes along who knows? Maybe I would go for it!

Referring to Bollywood songs as the perfect music to get you going, Nick shared, “I think [Bollywood music] It’s incredible. Obviously I listened to it a lot while I was in India and also at our wedding we had a lot of good Indian and Bollywood music. This is the best kind of music to dance to and it is definitely what we play on our parties at home!

The singer has also tried his hand at the theater, playing leading roles in films such as Jumanji: the next level, as well as the television series Scream queens. When asked what inspires him most about acting and what types of roles he would like to play in the future, Nick shared an interest in telling layered stories.

He explained, “I try to find things that continue to help me grow and I try to work with people who push me. So I think I would like to find (besides things like Jumanji, which was so amazing to be a part of) more roles, even if I write myself or go and look where there is an opportunity to me to just show different sides of myself and push myself as an actor and tell really complex stories.

Nick, who is a third of the Jonas Brothers, has been making music since he was a teenager. Asked about his philosophy of music, the singer said: “Music is something that has always been in me and I am fortunate to come from a very musical home! My dad was a musician and my brothers and I have always made music together, but to be able to make a career out of it and be able to do what I love as a career has been a dream come true.

He added, “I’m delighted that I was able to diversify as well and that music was the catalyst that drove me to become an actor, to write and to produce. It’s something that has opened so many doors for me creatively and I always try to follow that instinct. And follow my heart when it comes to the music I make.

The Jonas Brothers single Suction cup recently became a member of Spotify’s Billions Club, which is broadcast worldwide. When asked what he thought of this achievement, Nick replied, “It’s really special. Obviously, Suction cup was the comeback song for us after breaking up and seeing each other and seeing the world react the way they did to this song that meant so much to us. He added: “I think every time you walk into a ‘Billion’ club it’s a pretty amazing thing and I think we get a nice plate for that or something like that so I’m looking forward to it. ‘send home! ”