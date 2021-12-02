Tours to Thornton: Sophie Beem brings it back

Sophie Beem signed at the age of sixteen with Beyonc’s own management and entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment, where she toured with heavyweights in the music industry. (Photo courtesy of Sophie Beem)

Since the age of 16, Sophie Beem has performed on stage, toured and released music through Parkwood Entertainment after being signed by Beyonc on a three-year Artist Development contract. Now a student at USC Thornton School of Music, Beem hopes to change her sound and learn from her peers as she redefines herself in the music world.

Beem remembers being a part of the music business since childhood. Growing up, she listened to the radio and sang at the top of her voice, and at the age of eight she began taking singing lessons to improve her breathing and singing. It was around this time that Beem also began to learn songwriting.

For me, songwriting has always been a form of therapy. I feel like sometimes as songwriters you might be bad at just talking about your feelings, but you can actually write a song and get your message across through that song, Beem said. Which I think is really special, and it’s really good that other people can relate to that.

Curious about expanding her audience beyond her friends and family, Beem spent her teenage years looking in New York for opportunities for young people to perform. From open mic parties to small venues, she has performed on every opportunity she found.

At the age of 13, Beem began to co-write songs to produce. She would go into the studio and work with other artists and producers to create her songs. Although she said she enjoys writing her own music, the collaborative process created a safe space where she tried new lyrical and creative ideas without having to question herself.

Beem’s contract with Parkwood Entertainment lasted three years and allowed him to immerse himself in the music industry at a young age despite having minimal previous experience. It was during these three years that she released her first EP, Sophie Beem, composed of five singles: Girls Will Be Girls, I Got It, Skyline, Nail Polish and Sleepless / City Kid. According to Beem, many of the songs come from his experiences of growing rapidly in a city that left little time for typical childhood experiences.

It was a really amazing opportunity that I got when I was 15, where I didn’t know anything about the music industry and to be successful in the industry, Beem said. I quit going to regular high school and was just working full time.

Girls Will Be Girls and I Got It, taken from her album, has received over two million streams. She also toured in 2016 with Charlie Puth on the Nine Track Mind Tour and with Beyonc on the Formation World Tour. Since releasing his eponymous EP, Beem has released three more singles.

Immersed in the music industry from a young age, Beem said she wanted to experience school and get a college education like the rest of her peers. Beem decided to work without an agency and develop his musical skills and sound in Thornton.

Eric Bender, manager of Beems, helps her make decisions about her musical career and the direction she hopes to take with her branding and her voice. Bender saw value in his decision to escape the industry and grow in his life experiences.

Her attendance at school, especially at USC, is great for her as it will bring her a lot of new experiences and relationships and also growth, not only as a student and as an individual, but as an artist. , said Bender.

While at USC, Beem said she wanted to collaborate with as many students as possible from all different genres and learn more about the inner workings of the music industry than she ever had before. learned before.

John Turpin, a sophomore music industry student, is part of the A&R team at 840 West, a student-run record label that works with Beem to help build relationships and promote his career.

It just helps her find people to work with to create the sound of the music she wants, Turpin said. We love having our hands on everything from marketing to imagery, but for the most part, I help connect with other people within the USC Music Industry program.

At Thornton, Beem can work with an assortment of young voices who are passionate about all aspects of the community and different genres of music.

I really look forward to collaborating with as many people as possible, who love music and who love to create music. [from] EDM to pop music, Beem said.

Whether it’s attending shows from other peoples or working with budding artists, it’s a super collaborative space and not very competitive, Turpin said. Everyone wants everyone to be successful.

I wanted to go to USC to have a community of people my age and really be able to go through trial and error and learn and grow, Beem said. I felt like at a young age I had to be really perfect because I was in this professional industry environment… but I knew I wanted to be able to be a kid and fall in love with music again.