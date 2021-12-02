Son of the late Irrfan Khan Babil Khan makes Bollywood debut with YRF’s first OTT project

In the age of OTT platforms, the country’s largest production house, Yash Raj Films, has also decided to enter the OTT industry. On December 2, Aditya Chopra’s YRF announced their very first OTT project “The Railway Men”, a web series based on the tragic event of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

This series will be a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. The son of the late Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan, also makes his debut with this series, featuring Babil, R Madhavan, Kaya Kay Menon and Mirzapur fame , Divyendu will also play in Les cheminots.

The Railway Men ‘is the first of many projects from the country’s leading production house, YRF. Directed by Shiv Rawail, “The Railway Men” will begin airing from December 2, 2022.

Exactly 37 years ago, on December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide plant owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation in Bhopal. It was reported that over a million lives were poisoned that night and over 5,000 people died from the gas leak.

Yash Raj Films Senior Vice President Akshaye Widhani said the Bhopal gas tragedy is the world’s worst industrial disaster that has affected dozens of people since the tragedy struck the city 37 years ago. He said YEF was doing their best to portray the unsung heroes of the gas tragedy and that it would be a tribute to them who, although they saved thousands of lives on that fateful day, are still unknown to the people of the world. whole world.

Filming for the series began on December 1 of this year and it will feature some of the faces known from OTT platforms like R Madhvan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyendu Sharma aka Munna Bhaiya from Mirzapur.