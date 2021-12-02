The Holiday Market returns to the Center des Arts Alpins





Courtesy photo The Alpine Arts Center is hosting its 12th annual Artists’ Holiday Market this weekend, with more than 35 participating artists exhibiting and selling handmade holiday gifts. The Holiday Market will be held Friday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Alpine Arts Center in the Riverwalk neighborhood of Edwards. The public is welcome to browse and buy freebies and sample hot apple cider and cookies throughout the market. We are expanding the market over a five-day period for social distancing to give everyone the opportunity to shop safely, said Lauren Merrill, owner of the Alpine Arts Center. It’s a great way to find that unique gift that you will enjoy giving, especially knowing that you are supporting the arts in our community at the same time. Merrill says that in addition to items made by local artists, the Alpine Arts Center will also have a worktable that she and other arts center staff have designed especially for their annual market. The market will feature handmade pottery, paintings, jewelry, knit and trucker hats, home furnishings, greeting cards, soaps, photographs, hand painted ornaments, items screen prints, antlers, children’s books and more. Each item is made by an artist from Colorado. Participating artist Jennie Windscheffel is one of their returning artists from 2020. My family enjoys gardening, raising Nigerian dwarf goats and playing with our chickens, Windscheffel said. I started making feather earrings and goat milk soap in 2016 after spending a year at home with my second daughter. I’m so excited to be a part of this show for another year. Another local artist is Margaret Thomas of Verite Designs. I have an exciting range of easy-to-hang 8×8 abstract prints and loads of show-ready ornaments. I hope my art will bring you harmony, balance and joie de vivre, said Thomas. Other participating artists include Nicole Magistro, Alice Feagan, Sam Mizwicki, Jessica Bevan, Lisa Hamilton, Kevin and Ginny Davis, Emily Kent, Carson Arnold, Debbie Feeney, Rachel Brockey, Bobby Cornwell, Jennie Windscheffel, Lauren Merrill, Taylor Campbell, Jake Jones, Agostina Zampieri, Armando Araiza, Deanna Simonsen, Kathleen Steventon, Katy VanNostrand, Michelle Stecher, Mary Palumbo, Randa Richter, Patti Thornton, Tiffany Lee, Kathy Cummings, Henrietta Jones, Margaret Thomas, Barbara Churchley, Jenn Pirog, Raymond Bleesz, Ella Dose, Jodi Nagle and Annie Hutchinson. The Alpine Arts Center will also have a under $ 10 section with items perfect for storing smaller gifts and giveaways, as well as arts center gift certificates, art supplies, and pottery gift baskets from take-out paint available. In addition to this weekend market, select items will remain on display and on sale throughout December for last-minute holiday shopping. The Alpine Arts Center is also open for daily tours for those who wish to make their own holiday gifts this year. For more information on the Marché des Fêtes des Artistes and other programs at the Center des Arts Alpins, please visit CentreAlpineArts.org or call 970.926.2732.

