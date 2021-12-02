The role in Harry Potter of a very famous actor who was rejected as a student





He won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Tony, a Screen Guild Actors Award and a BAFTA. He attended drama school as a child with James Corden, then studied at Eton with Prince William. He sang how much he was in love with Amanda Seyfried and French democracy in Les Misérables. READ MORE: The 5 Harry Potter Actors Who All Played The Same Very Famous Briton He received all possible awards for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything; He played the role of 1920s transgender pioneer Lili Elbe in A Danish Girl, and has since recognized the importance of choosing transgender actors to play transgender roles, saying accepting the role was a mistake. He was awarded the Order of the British Empire. He’s even a model for Burberry. Eddie Redmayne lives the kind of life just about everyone can only dream of, in the most abstract ideas of what it would be to be ultra-famous, very wealthy and talented in astronomy. And to top it off, he’s apparently really, really cool!





(Image: Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / PA Photos)

It would be easy to ask what he doesn’t have, and hard to find anything substantive to answer. But the Hollywood A-Lister has revealed what role he was rejected as a student at Cambridge University. I actually auditioned to play Tom Riddle while I was in college. I failed correctly and was not called back, said Redmayne Empire. Tom Riddle, as fans are well aware, is the real name of Harry Potter’s nemesis, Voldemort. The 2002 film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets features one of the most feared fictional supervillains of the 21st century as a teenager at Hogwarts himself.



"A lot of my friends, like Domhnall Gleeson and Rob Pattinson, had their Harry Potter moment, but I never had mine." He continued. Maybe what's the ultimate example of how everything happens for a reason – or maybe how nice it is to be Eddie Redmayne – the actor ended up playing the show's main character. of movies derived from the prequel, Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them. The series, set in 1920s New York, sees Redmayne's character Newt Scamander battling evil in a similar vein to Harry Potter. Also starring Johnny Depp, Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz and Ezra Miller, the third installment hits theaters in April 2022. Do you have a story you think we should cover? Send an email to [email protected]

