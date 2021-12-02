Entertainment
#MeToo changed Hollywood, but what about our schools, workplaces and homes? | Rosamund Cloke
WOmen rights have been at the center of many protests in Britain this year. After the rape and murder of Sarah everard and the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa, women demonstrated against the lack of safety in the streets of the countryside.
Beyond Britain’s shores, when news broke that the Taliban had again started restricting the lives of Afghan women and the debate over the legitimacy of abortion resumed in the United States, it became clear that the threat to women’s rights were increasing around the world.
Among all these speeches about women and their bodies, the fourth anniversary of the #MeToo movement took place last October. All of this begs the question: what impact has #MeToo had on the world, if at all?
The move certainly made a difference in Hollywood, leading to the arrest and conviction of powerful men like Harvey Weinstein. However, sexism and sexual harassment are not only found in Hollywood but also closer to home, in our schools, our workplaces and our everyday life.
A YouGov poll conducted in March 2021 for UN Women UK found that seven out of 10 women interviewed had experienced some form of sexual harassment in public; for younger women, the proportion was almost nine in 10. A report by a group of UK MPs and peers set up to support the work of UN Women in the UK concludes that sexual harassment in public places continues to be widespread and concerning.
Laura Bates, founder of the Everyday Sexism Project in the UK, said: Many people would like to think that sexual harassment in the workplace is a thing of the past. In fact, it is alive and well and has a huge impact on the lives of tens of thousands of women.
Even more worrying is the number of cases of sexual assault in schools. A BBC investigation found that at least 13,000 sexual offenses involving children under the age of 18 have been reported to police in England and Wales each year between 2018 and 2020, and the Ofsted education inspectorate says sexual harassment has become standardized in school-aged children.
This level of cases creates a dangerous environment and culture among students and a mindset that views sexual abuse or harassment of any kind as a normal and acceptable part of society; a mindset that can then be applied in adulthood and in the workplace.
I can attest from personal experience that sexual harassment in school is very common as it is considered an ordinary classroom joke among boys. What is even more widespread in the school environment is the presentation and exchange of nude images. Many of my friends, and even occasionally me, receive unwanted explicit images that we try to ignore or remove.
The lack of reporting from students to teachers about this behavior makes matters worse because, as Ofsteds Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman, noted in an interview: Whether it’s happening in school or in their social life, they just don’t feel it’s worth reporting.
It has been suggested that this could be the result of a lack of education on what is considered assault, or a story of schools not taking cases brought to them seriously. From my experience, I would say that both are unfortunately true.
However, an anonymous system, whereby students can take their cases to a trusted teacher or staff member without having to speak to them in person, has been shown to be effective in enabling students who would otherwise fail. feel uncomfortable sharing their experiences, the opportunity to report their cases. However, this has not yet been widely implemented in UK schools.
I didn’t even realize how damaging the culture we created is until I started researching for this article: I can now see more clearly that the behavior I would have previously rejected is dangerous. . This shows how far we still have to go even after the upheaval created by the #MeToo movement.
To me it seems like sexual harassment still exists, the only difference is that now I was much more aware of it. But awareness may be the first step in eradicating the threat of sexual assault many of us feel daily and slowly dismantling the dangerous culture created by decades of silence.
Rosamund Cloke, of Bishop Challoner School in London’s Bromley district, won the Guardian Foundations Young Hugo Award 2021 for writing political opinions with this article
