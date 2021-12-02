‘Colorization’ explores the history of black artists in Hollywood

ARI SHAPIRO, HTE:

Today the Supreme Court heard a case that could ultimately overturn the constitutional right to abortion. Judges are considering a Mississippi law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks. But the state of Mississippi added that previous court rulings establishing the right to abortion had been in error.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

SCOTT STEWART: Roe vs. Wade and Planned Parenthood vs. Casey haunt our country. They have no basis in the Constitution. They have no place in our history or our traditions.

SHAPIRO: It’s Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart. And one of those fighting to keep abortion legal is Hillary Schneller of the Center for Reproductive Rights. She is co-lead counsel in this case and was in the courtroom today. Glad to have you with us.

HILLARY SCHNELLER: Thanks.

SHAPIRO: Today’s arguments left many with the impression that the judges are going to gut Roe out, if not overthrow him altogether. Is this your impression after your team has answered questions from the nine members of the tribunal?

SCHNELLER: Well, I mean, I think it’s always a little hard to read tea leaves. I think our conclusion was that my colleague Julie Rikelman, as well as the Solicitor General of the United States, were able to come up with all the arguments we wanted today, to emphasize for the court that, you know, the right to l abortion is essential for women’s equality. And there would be tremendous harm and chaos if the court accepted Mississippi’s sweeping demand to overturn Roe and Casey, which have been, you know, basic and important rights to millions of people for 50 years.

SHAPIRO: This case has been in the works for decades. Opponents of the right to abortion have been preparing the ground for a very long time. And so I want to ask you a question that I asked the former governor of Mississippi earlier this week. If this is the case that tips the scales and ends the constitutional right to abortion, what does it mean to you to have been at the center of it?

SCHNELLER: I mean, we focus on the fact that we did everything humanly possible to stand up for our clients, the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, you know, the last abortion clinic in Mississippi, as well as thousands of people. people. who have made the decision whether or not to continue with a pregnancy in their lifetime. It’s – you know, I’d rather be in this fight than not. So it was an honor to continue to do that, you know, whenever possible.

SHAPIRO: How are your customers feeling today?

SCHNELLER: Well, one of our clients, Shannon Brewer, director of the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, spoke at the rally in court. And she was energized by, you know, the show of support to her clinic and to, you know, all the patients she serves in Mississippi, as well as, you know, people from other states who, in particular. , given the ban that has been in effect in Texas for several months now, who are now going to Mississippi. The clinic has really been a haven for a lot of people, and I think it felt, you know, energized and really supported by everyone outside of court today.

SHAPIRO: If the judges side with the state of Mississippi, there are few possible paths they could take. Do you want to first explain to us what would happen if the judges adopted the most radical argument, that there is no constitutional right to abortion? What would be the immediate consequences across the United States?

SCHNELLER: Well, we know half the states across the country are on the verge of banning abortion if the floor provided by Roe is gone. So it’s, you know, incredible chaos and devastation for, you know, thousands of people making this decision. In the southern and midwestern states, this would force people who can afford to go to a place where abortion remains legal. But for many, you know, low income people, communities of color that already have a hard time accessing abortion, you know, won’t be able to do it.

SHAPIRO: What if the judges made a more restrictive ruling on the state side of Mississippi, upholding the law that bans 15-week abortions without entirely rejecting the idea of ​​a constitutional right, what would the implications be?

SCHNELLER: So I think, you know, it’s a little hard, again, to read the tea leaves. But the arguments we have made in this case are that there really is no middle ground here. Maintaining a 15 week ban is to reverse the line of viability that is at the heart of Roe and Casey. There is no distinction in principle between a 15 week ban and a 12 week ban and a 10 week ban. And I’m not just simmering assumptions. States have adopted bans on abortion at virtually all stages of pregnancy. They’re all stuck because of Roe. And without that floor, you know, we’d see states keep trying to enforce those bans.

SHAPIRO: In our last 30 seconds or so, as you look at the long term for the next five, 10 years, what should the strategy be for abortion rights advocates like you?

SCHNELLER: I think it’s up to the courts, legislatures, and the public to make it clear that this right to make fundamental decisions about our bodies should rest with the individual, not the government.

SHAPIRO: Hilary Schneller, Senior Counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, thank you for your time today.

SCHNELLER: Thank you very much.

SHAPIRO: And in another part of the program, we hear from an opponent of the right to abortion. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.