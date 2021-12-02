Jussie Smollett trial: Abimbola Osundairo says actor asked him to “pretend to beat him”





Abimbola Osundairo, also known as “Bola”, said the actor’s comment “Empire” was confusing.

“I was confused,” Osundairo continued to testify. “Then he explained that he wanted me to pretend to beat him.”

Osundairo said he agreed to do it because he felt indebted to the actor.

“I thought he could help further my acting career,” Osundairo said. “He told me that we would need another person to pretend to beat him. He mentioned that my brother could do it. I said yes.”

He said the discussion took place in a car as Smollett drove him home from the show’s Chicago studio. The hearing was adjourned for the day at 7 p.m. with Osundairo still at the bar. He was not cross-examined by defense attorney, but it is expected to happen Thursday morning after court resumes at 9:15 am CT (10:15 am ET). Smollett, who is black and gay, said two men punched him, shouted anti-gay and racist remarks, put a noose around his neck and poured bleach on him. Authorities have put forward evidence, including texts and accounts from Osundairo and his brother, Olabinjo, that Smollett paid the couple $ 3,500 to stage a hate crime attack on him so he could get publicity and a boost in his career. Smollett pleaded not guilty to six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making false reports to police that he was the victim of a hate crime. None of the brothers have been charged with a crime. In 2019, one of Smollett’s lawyers said he paid the brothers for training services and nutritional counseling. Testimony in Smollett’s trial began on Tuesday with officers describing the full investigation into the case. Osundairo: The plan was discussed while parked in an alley Abimbola Osundairo said on Wednesday that after the pair finally returned to the Osundairo residence, they pulled into an alleyway as Olabinjo Osundairo exited to join them in the car. “We looked at the details of what he wanted us to say and do,” Abimbola Osundairo told jurors. Smollett allegedly told him to say, “Empire, fuck, shit, MAGA,” and then the conversation turned to a more physical aspect, he said. Osundairo testified: “He wants me to attack him, but he wanted me to pull the shot so as not to hurt him, to bruise him.” The last part of the plan would be to “pour bleach on him and then he would run away,” Osundairo said. “Who was responsible for this thing?” Asked Special Prosecutor Daniel Webb. “Jussie was,” Osundairo told the jury. Osundairo told Webb that Smollett “wanted to use the fake attack or the camera footage for the media.” He said Smollett also told the brothers not to carpool to where they planned to meet so that there was no record of their trip. Osundairo said that while he didn’t expect to be paid for helping Smollett organize the attack, the actor still handed him a check for $ 3,500. “If he hadn’t given you money, were you going to carry out the attack for nothing?” Webb asked. “Yes,” Osundairo replied, claiming that Smollett was like a brother and that he felt he owed the actor. Osundairo also told the jury that Smollett asked him to write a letter in the days following the reported attack in an attempt to show sympathy. “I had to send him a letter of condolence, to show that I was not part of this,” he said. Osundairo also told the jury that he and Smollett shared private messages on Instagram the night of the attack and that the actor kept him updated on the status of his delayed flight to Chicago. The delay pushed back the alleged attack hours until the wee hours of the morning of January 29, he said. Osundairo testified that his brother left for Nigeria later on the 29th and Smollett called him to ask if he and his brother were still on the way. Hours after that call, after the Osundairo brothers landed in Turkey for a layover, Smollett called him back to ask if they were still on their way, he said. Osundairo said he believed Smollett wanted to know if they were “okay” and if there were any issues.

