Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood opens on December 2





The York Theater Company World Premiere Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a celebration of song and dance featuring the music and lyrics of Irving Berlin, officially opens on December 2 after premieres that began on November 24. The production marks The Yorks’ first offering since the pandemic began in March 2020 and the January flood that forced the company out of its home at the St. Peters Theater. Designed, directed and choreographed by nominee Tony Randy Skinner with a book by Barry Kleinbort and musical direction by David Hancock Turner, performances are scheduled until January 2, 2022, in York’s temporary home at the Theater at St. Jean’s. The cast includes Phillip Attmore (Shuffle Along, Hello, Dolly!), Jeremy Benton (42nd Street, Cagney at York), Victoria Byrd (Peter Pan, A Chorus Line), Kaitlyn Davidson (Cinderella, shining star), Joseph Medeiros (Nasty, Yank! at York) and Melanie Moore (Violin on the roof; Hello Dolly!). The replacements are Corinne Munsch and Sean Quinn. The production features songs from late Berlin and also tells the stories behind the man who made the music that made the movies dance. Expect classic movie tunes like Top Hat, Alexanders Ragtime Band, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, White Christmas, and more. The production also has stage design by James Morgan, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Jason Kantrowitz, and sound design by Julian Evans. The production manager is Chris Steckel and the casting director is Michael Cassara. Cheek to cheek is produced in association with Riki Kane Larimer. A look back at Irving Berlin and Ethel Merman in rehearsals for Annie takes your gun A look back at Irving Berlin and Ethel Merman in rehearsals for Annie takes your gun 16 PHOTOS (Updated December 2, 2021)

