Jackie Avant Shot and Killed in Beverly Hills Home – The Hollywood Reporter

Jackie Avant, the philanthropist and wife of legendary music director Clarence Avant, was shot and killed at their Beverly Hills home on Wednesday, police said. She was 81 years old.

Jackie and Clarence’s daughter, Nicole Avant, is married to Co-CEO and Head of Netflix’s Content, Ted Sarandos. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed that Clarence Avant was not injured.

“I don’t think this was a random attack,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook said. “Crimes of any kind will not be tolerated and we will not rest until the suspect (s) are brought to justice. “

Stainbrook said the investigation was “very fluid” and encouraged the public to provide any relevant information. He also said it was too early to speculate on the motive or whether the shooting was part of an attempted robbery.

According to documents provided to Hollywood journalist by the Beverly Hills Police Department, its communications center received a call at 2:23 a.m. in response to a shooting in the 1100 block of Maytor Place in the upscale Trousdale Estates neighborhood. Upon arrival, the police discovered a victim with gunshot wounds; the person was taken to Cedars-Sinai Hospital but did not survive.

The report confirmed that the suspect (s) were no longer at the scene when police arrived.

TMZ was the first to report the news, saying the shooting happened during a home invasion.

During a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Stainbrook provided few details on the shooting, but said it was a “difficult day for our city” and shared a post from the Avant family, qualifying their contributions. to the city and the entertainment industry of “unmatched”.

“All of the Avant and Sarandos families wish to thank everyone for their outpouring of love, support and sincere condolences for Jacqueline Avant,” the statement read, provided to THR. “Jacqueline was an extraordinary wife, wife, mother and philanthropist and resident of Beverly Hills for 55 years who had an immeasurable positive impact on the arts community. She will be missed by her family, friends and all the people she has helped throughout her amazing life.

Clarence Avant, 90, known as the “Godfather of Black Music,” is a pioneer and Grammy-winning executive who has mentored and helped launch the careers of countless artists in the music and performance industries. entertainment, including Little Willie John, Bill Withers, Michael Jackson, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, LA Reid and Babyface.

Manager, label owner, concert organizer and event producer, he created the first African-American-owned FM radio station in metropolitan Los Angeles in the 1970s and founded Sussex Records in 1969 and Tabu Records. in 1976 before becoming president of Motown Records in 1993.

His life and legacy were recounted onscreen in the 2019 Netflix documentary The black godfather, which was produced by daughter Nicole and explored how Avant championed impressive deals for black talent through storytelling from Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Snoop Dogg and more. In May, he was announced as the recipient of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Married in 1967 and together for more than 50 years, Jackie and Clarence have two children, the former US Ambassador to the Bahamas Nicole, 53, and Alexander Du Bois Avant, 50.

Born Jacqueline Alberta Gray, Jackie was a former Ebony Fashion Fair model known for her philanthropy. She has served as chair of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group for the South Central Community Child Care Center and chair of entertainment for the NOW Benefit Auction and NOW Membership. She also served on the board of directors of the International Student Center at UCLA.

In an interview with NBCBLK Around the release of her father’s Netflix documentary, Nicole described her mother as a passionate person who nurtured her love of the arts.

“My mother is truly the one who brought my father and our family the love, passion and importance of the arts, culture and entertainment,” she recalls. “While my father was in there doing all the business, my mother was the one who gave me, for example, my love of literature, my love of cinema, my love of storytelling.”

Following the news, Tyler Perry, Quincy Jones, Viola Davis, Magic Johnson and other Hollywood figures took to social media to pay homage to Avant.

Perry wrote, “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and the whole family Before. This world can be so cruel and cold !! I have no idea what kind of subhuman could shoot an 81 year old woman, and in his own home. But you can rest assured that all available resources will be used to find out who is responsible for this horrible nightmare. It is extremely sad.

“The heaviness of my heart today is unlike any other I have ever known in my life… The news of the tragic loss of my beautiful” sister-in-law “Jacquie Avant is devastating beyond words”, Jones tweeted next to a photo with Avant. “ She was the purest of souls in every way, and was the Rock of Gibraltar to Clarence, their children, her friends and her community. We are all, each of us, better people because Jacquie was in our lives. Dear Jacquie, your sweet smile, your “sideways” looks and the beauty that inhabited every fiber of your heart will be missed forever. God bless you.” Magic Johnson described Avant as “the sweetest person you could ever meet.” He tweeted, “Cookie and I are absolutely devastated by the loss of one of our closest friends, Jackie Avant. She was murdered for no reason last night during a home invasion. It is the saddest day in the world. our life. Jackie was the cutest person you could meet. She had a beautiful soul, a kind heart and always had a kind word for everyone. She was calm, yet powerful and very intelligent. We mourn the loss of Clarence, Nicole and Alex. Our hearts and prayers are with the whole family. “ Davis expressed his shock about the news of Avant’s death by tweeting, “So sorry for the Avant family. My heart goes to you !!! OMG !!!! Where are we??!!! What are we? !! “

Former President Clinton also took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute, writing that she “was a wonderful woman, a great partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen and dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years. She inspired admiration, respect and affection in all who knew her. We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed.

December 1 1:08 p.m. Updated with the tribute from Bill Clinton.

December 1 2:30 p.m. Updated with information reported by Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook in the presser.

December 1 6:42 p.m. Updated with more tributes.