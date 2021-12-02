DLF Avenue Puts Bollywood Star Sanjana Sanghi As Face Of Fall / Winter Campaign | AFN News





Previous story: Hopefully Clean Up Yamuna By 2025 Alternative Fuel Can Solve Thatch Burning: Delhi CM in Chaupal DLF Avenue dons Bollywood star Sanjana Sanghi as the face of its fall / winter campaign Posted on December 2, 2021 Launches the Back to Work, Back to the World campaign New Delhi: DLF Avenue, Delhi’s hottest destination, unveils new Back to Work, Back to the World campaign featuring Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi to announce the launch of the Fall / Winter collection across marks. Echoing the feeling of returning to work and the world with powerful dressing, the film features actor Sanjana Sanghi wearing various styles of fall / winter office wear launched by a host of brands such as Uniqlo, M&S, ONLY, Vero Moda Formal, Perona, Forever21 and Ethnic Wear options to choose from, like Suvasa, Frontier Raas, Meena Bazaar, House of Raison, Ritu Kumar, all available under one roof on DLF Avenue. Chic, yet comfortable and effortless, the newly launched collection across the brands is a stylistic blend of contemporary, avant-garde and playful designs, making it a staple for the Fall / Winter 2021 season. Commenting on the campaign, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail said Delhi is ready to go back to the world, to work from their office and DLF Avenue has curated a range of trends and styles across a plethora of brands to keep customers looking their best. Our Fall Winter campaign is a step towards strengthening the connection with our new age customers who are not only fashion conscious but prefer comfort and quality to everything. Campaign development, Mr. Muckth Dograa, Central Director, DLF Avenue, said We are delighted to partner with celebrity ace like Sanjana Sanghi who has a vibrant personality that pairs perfectly with DLF Avenue. The gasoline depicted in the campaign video reflects the general mood of our consumers to return to work this season. And we’re excited to bring them a diverse range of fall / winter collections from international and local brands, along with some amazing deals to make their shopping experience rewarding. To raise awareness among consumers, DLF Avenue has also collaborated with leading social media fashion advocates such as Malvika Rallan and Ayesha Nigam to curate the fall / winter looks of the latest collections to deliver unique shopping ideas to consumers digitally. Special offers have been organized by DLF Avenue for their customers. By buying for 10,000 more INR they get an exciting giveaway and couple cinema tickets from Cinepolis. And those who buy for INR 20,000 and more also have the chance to get a makeover at MAC Cosmetics. Consumers will receive 10% cash back, up to INR 4000, when purchasing through ICICI debit and credit cards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.apnnews.com/dlf-avenue-ropes-in-bollywood-star-sanjana-sanghi-as-face-of-its-autumn-winter-campaign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos