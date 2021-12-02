Visit ArtPark for a fun vacation in Trinity Grove











Pinterest ArtPark in Trinity Grove celebrates the holiday season with special activities for all ages. The popular beer garden has been decorated with heaters and three outdoor fireplaces to keep you warm even on cold days. Gather the gang around the fire pit and pretend you’re camping in style, with a full menu, wet bar, clean bathrooms, and blankets available for purchase. So it’s more like glamping. The outdoor grill makes an appearance on Saturdays and Sundays during the holiday season. Visitors can enjoy their favorite meals outdoors right on the hot grill. Dirty Water Dogs, named after NYC’s famous hot dogs to push seasoned in a broth and spice bath, are on sale for $ 3 in the new hot dog cart. ArtPark Holiday Film Series Starting December 3 and every Friday night until Christmas Eve, a family favorite festive movie is shown on ArtPark outdoor screens. Show time begins at 6:30 p.m., along with family food packs (hot dogs, soda, and fries) to purchase. Elf screens on December 3, followed by The Grinch on December 10, The Polar Express on December 17, and Charlie Brown Christmas on December 24. Hot cocktails and handmade pies are available throughout the winter months at ArtPark. Bourbon Bacon Pecan, Pumpkin Smore and Salted Caramel Apple pies are on the menu. Santa’s Room in Trinity Groves The Trinity Groves lobby transforms into Santas Hall from December 2 to 31, where visitors will find the entire space decorated in a cheerful holiday setting. Imagine being inside a huge Christmas present. The walls are covered in wrapping paper, garlands meander through the room, lights are strewn across the ceiling, and giant candy canes and ornaments hang above. Three festive trees and an oversized Santa Claus chair anchor the space. The menu is just as cheerful as the decor. Savor four different cookies from the Cake Bar and sip a slate full of seasonal drinks. There’s a Youre Naughty cocktail and a Heat Miser, plus a Candy Stripetini with vanilla vodka and Marie Brizard chocolate topped with peppermint and whipped cream. The Grinch is made with Raspberry Vodka, Midori, and Whoville goodies. The Frosty AF includes gin, violet cream, blue curaao and champagne, Santas Hall will partner with a different charity each week to bring joy and help to those in need. The weekend of December 2 is dedicated to the Genesis Womens Shelter. Your $ 25 gift cards are welcome and you can pick up a gift under the tree in your turn. Upcoming initiatives include donations to Scottish Rite for Children (starting December 9), as well as a toy drive, food drive, women’s clothing drive, and children’s clothing drive. It’s giving season, so Santa Claus asks every guest for a little token of kindness that can have a big impact this holiday season. Located at 3011 Gulden Lane # 109, Santas Hall is open Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to closing, and Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to closing. Space is also available for private events Monday through Wednesday in December. Kate Weiser Chocolate The best way to celebrate the holidays is with delicious treats like those from Kate Weiser Chocolates. For her holiday collection, Kate created a special bundle of new products as well as a few favorites like Carl the Snowman. A stunning chocolate ornament is filled with goodies, available in multiple colors. An assortment of 15 holiday flavors includes three pieces of Lemon Pomegranate, Chai Tea, Cinnamon Wrap, Milk and Cookies, and Peppermint. The four-piece collection is perfect for stockings, with one piece in each of your favorite flavors. Kate’s very first Hanukkah collection is a pack of 10 festive flavors that everyone will love: Lemon Pomegranate, Chai Tea, Cinnamon Roll, Milk & Cookies, and Peppermint. Spoil yourself with the peppermint rind, the holiday candy bar or the holiday nut pack, or slip them into a stocking for someone who’s been super gifted. For more information visit kateweiserchocolate.com.

