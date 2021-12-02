Alec Baldwin to give his account of the fatal shooting of “Rust”





New Mexico State Compliance Officer waits to enter Bonanza Creek Ranch where Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" and injured a director when he discharged a pistol on the film set in Santa Fe., New Mexico, United States, October 22, 2021.

LOS ANGELES, December 2 (Reuters) – Alec Baldwin’s first public account of the fatal shooting on the set of his movie “Rust” will air on Thursday, about six weeks after a weapon he used in a rehearsal fired a live bullet, killing a cinematographer. Baldwin gave an interview that George Stephanopoulos of ABC television described as crude and detailed. ABC will air the interview about the tragedy Thursday night, which is still under investigation by authorities in New Mexico. In a preliminary snippet, Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger on the weapon, opening up the possibility that the Colt .45 caliber revolver was accidentally triggered. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now “I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger,” Baldwin said, according to the snippet. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department, which questioned Baldwin immediately after the incident but did not disclose what he told them, said Wednesday it had no comment on his comments. Baldwin, best known for playing a selfish television network executive in the “30 Rock” comedy television series, has kept a low profile since the Oct.21 crash at Bonanza Creek Ranch. He was the star and also a low budget western producer. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured when a gun that Baldwin had been told by crew members was safe, fired a live bullet. No criminal charges have been laid. The film’s producers said they were also conducting an internal investigation. Authorities in Santa Fe are focusing on how a live bullet, rather than a blank, ended up in the gun and how other live bullets entered the set. Court documents showed on Wednesday that authorities recovered suspected live ammunition from a local supplier of movie props and weapons. Baldwin was pictured in distress after the shooting and said in a statement he was shocked and heartbroken for Hutchins’ husband and young son. He spoke briefly to roadside paparazzi in October when he called the shooting a “one in a trillion” episode. Two crew members filed civil lawsuits accusing Baldwin, the producers and others on the production of negligence and lax safety protocols. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Leslie Adler Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

