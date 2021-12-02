KRK says Deepika Padukone looks like Pakistani cricketer Rameez Raja in 83; An internet user answers, Bade Zaalim Ho Miya





Kamaal R Khan offers the most bizarre tweets. Her latest take is on Ranveer Singh starrer 83. KRK has commented on Deepika Padukone and says she looks like former Pakistani cricketer Rameez Raja. Scroll below for all the details! As most know, Ranveer Singh stars as Kapil Dev in the director of Kabir Khan. DP, meanwhile, will play the character of his wife, Romi Bhatia. The trailer was recently released and opened up to a great response from the audience. However, KRK has a whole different view. The self-proclaimed critic took to his Twitter to share a photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from the film. He captioned the pic, Kapil Dev and Rameez Raja look good in this pic! Yes, you read that right! KRK literally compared Deepika Padukone to Rameez Raja’s looks. Netizens took to the comments section and shared a mixed response to his tweet. One user said, One minute before KRK …… ..what you did One minute before KRK …… ..what you did pic.twitter.com/uEYO6egg46 – Mahesh Ashtekar (@ MaheshAshtekar4) December 2, 2021 Dp after seeing this 🙂 another wrote. Dp after seeing this 🙂 pic.twitter.com/v9FLgTnBXk – ANSHU {THANOS} (@ AnshuSi11500979) December 1, 2021 A user tweeted, Matlab saamne wale ki maar bhi lo..phir usay ghar tak bhi chhod ke aao… bade zalim ho miya… Matlab saamne wale ki maar bhi lo..phir usay ghar tak bhi chhod ke aao… bade zalim ho miya… – Rohan Sabharwal (@Youhu_Tarazu) December 1, 2021 Hey Bhagvaan Krk Ab 83 ki bhi Ache Se Lega… Tharki Maanus ..hehehe, wrote another. Hey Bhagvaan Krk Ab 83 ki bhi Ache Se Lega… Tharki Maanus ..hehehe – Shrivastav rahul (@ Shrivastavrah12) December 1, 2021 Meanwhile, 83 is a biopic based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film sees Deepika Padukone not only in a central role, but she is also a producer on the project. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, among others. 83 is slated for release on December 24, 2021. Promotions are currently in full swing! Must read: Emraan Hashmi on his acting career: success doesn’t last, neither does failure Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/krk-says-deepika-padukone-looks-like-pakistani-cricketer-rameez-raja-in-83-netizen-responds-bade-zaalim-ho-miya/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos