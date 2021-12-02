Viral photos of Rahul Athiya | Team India fans react as KL Rahul makes his first public appearance with Athiya Shetty Tadap Bollywood film event





Rahul and Athiya’s Stylish Entry to the Tadap Film Premiere Quickly Became the Town’s Internet Conversation | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Team India opener KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty attended a Bollywood movie premiere on Wednesday Fans poured love on Rahul and Athiya after their first public appearance as a couple KL Rahul had previously been excluded from New Zealand’s test run due to muscle strain in his left thigh Indian team debut KL Rahul couldn’t help but smile at the Bollywood paparazzi when the cricket ace arrived at a red carpet event with actress Athiya Shetty to attend the premiere of Ahan Shetty’s first film, Tadap, on Wednesday. Netizens are confident that love birds Rahul and Athiya made their romantic relationship official by making a memorable first public appearance together as a couple at the premiere of the new Bollywood film. Rahul remained keen to showcase his dapper avatar when the stylish Indian cricketer graced the event on the red carpet with his beloved – Athiya. Rahul and Athiya’s elegant entry to the Tadap movie premiere quickly became the city’s internet talking point. Rahul’s off-field appearance also caught the attention of Team India fans amid the ongoing test run in New Zealand. Here’s how Team India fans poured love on Rahul and Athiya after the couple arrived for the Bollywood event. Earlier, Rahul sent social media into a meltdown when sharing a heartwarming birthday post for Bollywood actress Athiya. The Team India opener had shared some adorable photos to wish his lady love on her special day. Rahul had sparked dating rumors with Athiya when the flaming paste began appearing in the actress’ social media posts. Athiya and Rahul are both heavily followed on social media, especially Instagram. On the labor front, Rahul has been sidelined from the ongoing two-test run between Kane Williamson’s New Zealand and India due to a strained left thigh. Rahul had previously been replaced by lead hitter Suryakumar Yadav in the team test squad led by Virat Kohli. One of the best hitters in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rahul was recently released by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on the day of detention of the league’s 15th cash rich league season. According to multiple reports, Rahul has a strong appetite to lead the new Lucknow-based franchise in IPL 2022.

