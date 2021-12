Benedetta Review: Habit Storming – The New York Times

Careful observers of Paul Verhoeven’s career might conclude that he was still heading for Benedetta, a film split equally between the sacred and the profane. Mania, masochism and sex toy carved out of a figurine of the Blessed Virgin, they are all there and more in this story of a horny nun whose religious visions and lustful cravings are rolled up into a single ball of blasphemy. In other words, Verhoeven may have aged (he’s 83 now), but his love for the sleazy hasn’t clouded at all at all. He also doesn’t have an eye for juicy material. Hiding behind the familiar legend, inspired by real events (documented in Judith C. Browns 1986 book Immodest Acts), the maestro who brought us Basic Instinct (1992) and Showgirls (1995) immerses us in the Italy of 17th century where piety and plague got out of it. Inside the walls of a Tuscan convent, however, everything is serene at least until a statue of the Virgin falls on a child novice named Benedetta (Elena Plonka). Immediately, the miraculously unharmed youth clings to the bare plaster bosom of Notre-Dame: For Benedetta, earthly ecstasy and spiritual ecstasy are one and the same.

At the age of 18, Benedetta (now played by the gorgeous Virginia Efira) has erotic visions of a naked Jesus, as sexless as a Ken doll, asking him to take off his clothes. Her suddenly blooming stigmata and the belief that she has a direct line to the Almighty alienated her sister-in-law, especially when she ousted the convents calculating the abbess (a devious Charlotte Rampling) by promising to pray the plague away from the terrified townspeople. Thus, when Benedetta befriends a fiery novitiate (Daphne Patakia) which has received refuge from her rapist father and brothers, the Church’s response is contradictory. After all, there is money in miracles.

Unable to decide whether his namesake is a saint or a sinner, a true mystic or a false prophet, Benedetta is too ambivalent to find focus or resolution. Still, Verhoeven brings more vitality to his work than many filmmakers half his age, and his screenplay (starring David Birke) is a tacky hoot, gleefully filling the frame with blood, fornication, and flogging galore. . Without philosophizing about religious repression or who can judge divine intent, the film presents lesbianism as a middle finger to the power of the Church, insisting that bodily pleasures must not be bad for the soul. . If it’s Verhoeven’s swan song, it’s a perfect signature. Benedetta

Unclassified. Duration: 2 hours 6 minutes. In theaters and available for rental or purchase at Apple tv, google play and other streaming platforms and pay-TV operators.

