Hollywood wedding to Javier Baez
For just over two months, the New York Mets and Javier Baez celebrated the ups and downs of a classic Hollywood wedding. It started with excitement. The thrill of being able to spend, what could be, the rest of your life with another.
But like far too many Hollywood weddings, this one ended as quickly as it started.
Baez goes dressing for the Detroit Tigers in 2022 and a few years later. The Mets, who turned their attention in other directions at the start of the offseason, will only have a few weeks of memories both good and bad.
Until the Mets and Baez officially went their separate ways, it looked like they could work things out. There is no couples counseling for teams and players. I guess the arbitration process comes the closest.
However, in this case there was no arbitration to be done. The two have been legally put into an open relationship (free agency in the baseball world) and it seems the two have eyes for each other.
In their quest to forget everything about the Baez wedding, the Mets have turned their attention to very different players. Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar are older and in some cases cheaper. Another difference between them and Baez is their style of play. Baez is a brand of excitement. That’s not to say that these new additions can’t be. They also bring some excitement to the diamond.
Baez, however, seems to be in a class of its own with perhaps only a little company in today’s baseball world. Mets fans could not fully experience it. The split took place far too soon.
We haven’t seen Baez take on a reliever from the opposing teams. He didn’t have time to chew the canoe across the land. During the carnage the Mets endured in mid-August, he was mostly sidelined. The Mets de Baez’s wild run lasted just 47 games in which he became a fan favorite after plunging into the darkest depths of Mordor with the action of his thumbs.
Brief as it was, it was longer and more productive than some singers who gathered in a Las Vegas chapel with one of their backup dancers. It was a summer adventure usually reserved for Hollywood stars.
In this case, that summer of love happened in Queens. Tell me more, tell me more.
