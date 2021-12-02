Shamita Shetty passed out after heated argument with Devoleena Bhattacharjee; viewers hope she is doing well – read the tweets





The growing fight between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee seems to have gone too far. The two have been at loggerheads since Devoleena entered the show as a new generic contestant. While Devoleena has been attacking Shamita for some time now, it appears that Gopi Bahu from TV has resorted to violence to prove his point. Also Read – Bigg Boss 15 Day 61 Live Updates: Nishant Bhat Tells Karan Kundrra Pratik Sehajpal Has Totally Rocked Non-VIP participants finally have the chance to win a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh by winning the BB Games. This tournament has a series of tasks between VIPs and non-VIPs. Non-VIPs go after their cash prize, and VIPs do anything to stop them. While Devoleena is the “Sanchalak” for VIPs, Shamita leads this role for non-VIPs. Also Read – TV Trending Today: Shehnaaz Gill Visits Orphanage, Aneri Vajani To Enter Anupamaa, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain In Their Pre-Wedding Celebrations And More However, Devoleena played unfairly and angered Shamita and other non-VIP members to a great extent. It was pretty obvious that Devoleena turned a blind eye to her teammates and supported them even when they were caught cheating red-handed. Read also – Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra takes seriously the prediction of his astrologer; wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March In the first round, Devoleena requested the disqualification of Umar Riaz. She stopped the game and as a result the roommates lost Rs 5 lakh of their total prize. This stirred up non-VIP members. In the second set, Ritesh and Rakhi Sawant clearly lost the polo match against Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra by 2-1. But Devoleena chose to be an unfair Sanchalak and remained adamant the game was a draw. In their attempt to save the prize money, Shamita agreed to go along with Devoleena’s unfair decision. Non-VIPs then decided that they would stop doing household chores for VIPs from now on. Umar Riaz has announced that he will not be doing any work, be it kitchen service or any work assigned by VIPs, as Karan Kundrra supports him as well. Later, on another BB play task, Shamita and Devoleena literally got into a fight and an argument. Their feud escalated so much that other roommates had to step in to separate the two. As the two divas continued to yell at each other at the top of their lungs, Shamita passed out inside the house. Karan had to lift her up and carry her all the way to take care of her. Viewers criticized Devoleena for her rude behavior and were also concerned about Shamita’s condition. Looked. What’s wrong with this season of # Sib15 Itna haatha paayi ho raha aur bb gunge ban ke baithe hai. Kis din ka waits for kar rahe ki koi hospitalized ho jaye ?? # BiggBoss15 #PratikSehajpal #ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/Ca6xvoHSKO BB Rage (@WhimsicalPrani) December 1, 2021 RASHMI DEASI AND DUMBOOLENA ARE THE BIGGEST HYPOCRTIES ab nahi sanity dekhi ek insaan ki? they kept talking shit wtf#ShamitaShetty muah (@prashaxangel) December 1, 2021 Unfair karke physical combat lagadiya task main rules banake isiliye sham gussa hogayi..bt pottyleena ko moka chahiye tha Bellow the belt jake bohot kuch bola hain..Shamita nehi aye toh hum fans khus honge yeh show humko dekhna vi nekhna vi ne.#ShamitaShetty RAJU (@ Kabir80870388) December 1, 2021 Prayed for #ShamitaShetty ‘s

health.

I keep my fingers crossed that she hasn’t been kicked out!

Do not speculate until it is confirmed.# BiggBoss15 Sunita Lakra? (@sunita_lakra) December 1, 2021 Chamita

?? every time she is happy and we are happy Kuch bura hona hota hai

God why so mean?#ShamitaShetty please get well soon. , (@ jaishreellala12) December 1, 2021 #ShamitaShetty is sherni …. and this dumboleena is ??

Thank you #TejasswiPrakash for watching over her …

I hope she is well#ShamitaIsTheBoss #TejaTroups Pearl (@momos_khaaoo) December 1, 2021 Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

