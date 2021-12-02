Popular web series actor Mirzapur dies of heart attack, tribute begins

Bombay | Brahma Mishra Mort Mirzapur: Mirzapur’s name also appears in the first successful web series on the digital platform. The latest information has been received that actor Vaibhav Mishra, who played Lalit in Mirzapur, has died. Yesterday, Brahm Mishra’s body was found in the bathroom of his apartment in Mumbai. After the police recovered the body, it was sent to Kapoor Hospital for an autopsy. After the news broke on social media One, the process of honoring the actor began. Actor Divyendu also remembered paying tribute to Brahma Mishra on his social media account.

The smell was coming from the apartment

Brahma Mishra Mort Mirzapur: It was said that people complained to the police about this after Brahma Mishra’s apartment smelled. After which the police arrived at the apartment and rang the doorbell for a long time, but since the gate did not open, the police broke the door and entered the interior. After that, the police entered inside and saw that Brahma Mishra’s body was lying in the bathroom. It is learned that on November 29, he had chest pain, after which he also met the doctor.

risk of heart attack

Brahma Mishra Mort Mirzapur: Some police believe that Brahma Mishra may have had a heart attack in the bathroom and died. Although officially, the police are not yet making any statement. Senior police officials say the cause of death will not be known until after the autopsy report. Let us tell you that actor Brahma Mishra gained a lot of popularity playing the role of Lalit in Mirzapur. Apart from that, he also worked in films like Kesari, Mountain Man, Badri Ki Dulhania, Super20 and Dangal.

