The Squid Game actor made his Tampa stage debut

TAMPA Geoffrey Giuliano has a self-deprecating assessment of his acting career.

By this time last year, the Hollywood establishment was well aware of my work, the 68-year-old said via Skype from Thailand, his home country for 20 years. The public, not so much.

Now Giuliano laughed, 25 percent of the planet has seen my butt.

Well, sort of.

Thanks to the creative editing, viewers know he was naked without seeing too much skin.

And while it’s not clear if a quarter of the world’s population watched the scene, it is part of the most popular series in Netflix history.

Giuliano plays the role of VIP 4 in Squid game, the South Korean series that has logged more than 1.65 billion viewing hours, according to Netflix.

In Squid game, VIPs fund a contest that pits the less fortunate against each other for cash prizes in deadly versions of kids’ games. VIP 4 could be the most immoral of this immoral lot.

Decades before he was cast as the antagonist on the series, Giuliano performed on stage in Tampa.

I learned everything about acting in Tampa, he says. My heart is forever invested in Tampa.

Born in New York City, Giuliano was 12 when he moved with his parents to Tampa. He is a graduate of Madison Middle School, Plant High School and Hillsborough Community College.

When I was 15, leaning against the wall in my bedroom, I thought to myself, I’m going to visit as many foreign countries as possible. Hopefully there will be books on the shelves, and if I’m lucky, maybe movies, he said. I remember it very clearly. All of these things came to fruition.

Geoffrey Giuliano (left) in a 1967 Tampa production of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”. [ Times (1967) ]

He made his debut as a teenager with the Tampa Community Theater, a company that has since closed.

Giuliano, as a young collector, brought instant charm and humor to the theater company’s interpretation of Tram named Desire, say it Tampa Tribune revised in 1968.

Starring Lord Macbeth, he created some very strong dramatic moments and a rather strong character, reads the Tribunes review of Macbeth in 1975.

Son of a plumber, Giuliano said his family had invested everything in him.

Other mothers watched play rehearsals, he said, but his never did.

She had holes in her shoes and didn’t want to embarrass me, he said.

Still, those who knew Giuliano at the time said he behaved like a star.

He was someone who owned every room he walked into, said Brian Justo, who has performed with Giuliano in HCC productions and now owns Bay Stage Lighting. He wanted to be an actor and was determined to be successful.

Added Marvin Kirschman, a retired HCC drama teacher, he was a dynamic character who gave each piece a lot of energy. He could do anything on stage.

Giuliano moved to New York City in the late 1970s, and by the 1980s acting became his second creative outlet.

Instead, he focused on writing, specializing in Beatles history books. He has published 20 such books, including John Lennon, my brother, which was co-written by the singer’s sister and The Beatles: a celebration, which, according to the news archive, were international bestsellers.

Giuliano said he lived in England, Canada, Japan, Cambodia, India and Laos. He moved to Thailand, where he is raising his 14-year-old son.

I resist buying a home based on the fact that it would then anchor me in a particular area, he said. I like to travel to more and more exotic places.

He burst into the film industry in 2005. According to IMDB.com, past roles include Captain Li in Mysterious island with Patrick Stewart and The Scorpion King 3, both filmed in Thailand.

My acting career is such that I’m making a movie, I’ve done 28 so far, of which Squid game, and it’s just good enough to get me to shoot another movie, Giuliano said.

Early 2020, Squid game producers chose Giuliano based on his performance as the Hong Kong Boss character in the South Korean zombie movie Peninsula. They wanted an American actor who had previously worked in South Korea, where Squid game was shot, he said.

He almost missed the big break.

Giuliano and his son took a two-week trip to India in March 2020. During their stay, international flights were canceled to stop the spread of COVID-19.

I brought $ 2,000 with me, he said. I didn’t bring any credit cards as I was only going for two weeks. We couldn’t leave for months. We had to eat and live like beggars.

Their plight was followed by the media in India and Thailand.

Actor Geoffrey Giuliano is stranded in India and needs help reads a May 2020 headline on the Republic of the world India based website.

The American actor and his Thai son are struggling to survive the virus ordeal in India as they wait to return home to live in Thailand, a headline says on the Thai examiners website, also from May 2020.

They boarded a humanitarian flight in October 2020.

When we got home my son tried to take off his jeans, Giuliano said. They have disintegrated.

Two months later he was traveling again, this time to South Korea to film Squid game.

I had no idea it would become what it has become, he said. No one had a clue that all of this would happen.

But he has an opinion on why the series was successful.

We live in a dystopian world, a 1984 Orwellian drama in which there is something out there that if we breathe it in we can die, Giuliano said. There is global warming … there is a shift towards authoritarian politics … And if there was no COVID, there would be no Squid. Thanks to a sort of reflective psychological and traumatic state of mind, we are now glued to looking at this thing almost like a car accident.

As for the sequel, Giuliano wrote and narrated an audiobook titled Survive the squid game, I’m Vip4. It will be released on December 10.

And he hopes that this fame will lead to more movies and series.

I’ve been asked to take a perpetual, eternal, non-stop comedy tour of the planet, which I’m embarking on in January, he said. There are fan clubs for VIP 4 So it’s all happening around me. What didn’t happen? I was not offered any role in the movies. But, of course, they will.