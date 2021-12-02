Spotify Wrapped is here: who dominated streaming in 2021?





(WGHP) – December 1 is one of the most auspicious days: Spotify Wrapped Day. Spotify launches its year-end “Wrapped” campaign on December 1, showcasing the year’s best artists, albums, podcasts and songs to its more than 300 million users. So who made the soundtrack of this most unusual 2021? Bad Bunny from Puerto Rico is the most streamed artist of the year for the second year in a row with over 9 million streams. 17-year-old becomes fourth student to die in Michigan school shooting

Apparently we were all singing Olivia Rodrigo’s “driver’s license” in 2021 at the same time, probably crying or having ice cream. Her debut single was the most-released song of the year, and she also beat some stiff competition for the most-released album of the year with her record “SOUR”. “The Joe Rogan Experience” paved the way for podcasts around the world. Today, users can access their Spotify Wrapped custom playlists… and humiliate themselves by trying to explain to their friends on social media why they listened to Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” 67 times. So what were we listening to in 2021? The five best artists in the world Bad bunny Taylor Swift BTS Duck Justin bieber The five best songs in the world “Driving license” by Olivia Rodrigo “MONTERO (Call me by your name)” by Lil Nas X “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI “bon 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “Levitation (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa Best albums in the world “SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo “Nostalgia for the future” by Dua Lipa Justin Bieber’s “Justice” “=” by Ed Sheeran Planet Her by Doja Cat Best podcasts in the world “The Joe Rogan Experience” “Call her daddy” “Addicted to crime” “TED speaks daily” “The Daily” Most streamed artists in the United States Duck Taylor Swift WRLD juice Kanye west Bad bunny Most Listened to Songs in the United States driving license by Olivia Rodrigo bon 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) by Doja Cat Heat waves by glass animals Lévitation (feat. DaBaby) by Dua Lipa Most streamed albums in the United States “SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo “Dangerous: The Double Album” by Morgan Wallen “The planet she” by Doja Cat Justin Bieber’s “Justice” “Legends Never Die” by Juice WRLD Most Popular Podcasts in the United States “The Joe Rogan Experience” “Addicted to crime” “Call her daddy” “The Daily” “NPR News Now” So… what does this Spotify Wrapped look like, folks? Embarrassed yet?

